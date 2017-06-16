Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Making his fifth trip to Europe, Gov. Rick Snyder is leading a mission to France, Germany and Italy that will focus on trade and investment.

The trip, which runs Saturday through Friday, will focus on the aerospace and automotive sectors and Snyder will meet with dozens of corporate and government officials, the governor’s office said.

“Michigan is a model on the national and global stage in the convergence of manufacturing and technology, and I’m taking this opportunity to share firsthand with leaders in other countries what Michigan has to offer,” Snyder said in a statement.

“As the leader in automotive research and design, we have a strong manufacturing base and a talented workforce. Those qualities are attractive to employers considering expanding in the United States, and I’m going to tell them why they should create those jobs in Michigan,” he said.

Snyder’s trip will begin in Paris, where he will meet with executives from French auto companies. He will spend Tuesday and Wednesday at the International Paris Air Show, where he will meet with aerospace company executives and Michigan employers with exhibits at the trade show.

Leaders from 10 Michigan companies are traveling to the air show, according to a news release from Snyder’s office.

After the aerospace show, Snyder will visit Germany for meetings with local and state government officials, then go to Italy to speak with business executives.

Officials from Macomb and Oakland counties and Automation Alley, The Right Place in Grand Rapids and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will join the governor.

The trade trip is being led by Automation Alley, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s International Trade Program.

