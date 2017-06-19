Oakland County native Matt Mika remained in the ICU at George Washington University Hospital through the weekend. Friends set up a fundraising site to help with his medical expenses. (Photo: Tyson Foods)

Washington — Friends have set up a fundraising website to help pay for medical expenses for Matt Mika, the Oakland County native who was shot multiple times last week while volunteering at practice for a congressional baseball game.

As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $31,000 over three days.

“Although Matt has been incredibly strong, the road to recovery is going to be long and will require not only love and prayers, but also financial support from friends, family, the Washington DC community, and beyond,” the page said.

“Contributions of any amount will go a long way to ease the undeserved burden on both Matt and his family.”

Mika, 38, is expected to make a full recovery after being shot multiple times in the chest and arm by the gunman who opened fire early Wednesday during the Republican team practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Authorities identified the gunman as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, who died of wounds sustained during a shootout with police.

Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was to remain in the intensive care unit of George Washington University Hospital at least through the weekend, where he continues to communicate through written notes, his family said. He had an additional surgery late last week, and his doctors reported positive results.

“While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt’s side expect a full recovery,” the family said in a Saturday statement.

Others injured in last week’s shooting included GOP Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, two Capitol Police officers and a congressional staffer. Scalise was upgraded Saturday to serious from critical condition.

“He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement,” Scalise’s office said in a statement. “He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones.”

Mika graduated from Southfield-Lathrup High School and Adrian College. He is director of government relations in the Washington office of Tyson Foods, where he has worked for six years. He also previously worked on Capitol Hill for U.S. Reps. Dave Camp of Midland and Tim Walberg of Tipton.

Mika’s family has said he values the actions of the Capitol Police officers who returned fire and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the charities for which Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game raised money.

Fundraising website

The GoFundMe page for shooting victim Matt Mika is at https://www.gofundme.com/matt-mikas

