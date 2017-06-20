Buy Photo Sen Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — A joint House and Senate panel approved a state budget that GOP leaders in the House intend to vote on Tuesday in what could be a marathon legislative session.

The joint panel approved a plan Tuesday that Snyder and Republican leaders outlined Monday to inject $255 million into next year’s budget to cover transition costs under a teacher retirement system overhaul that the Michigan House and Senate have approved.

It would direct new public school employees into a 401(k)-style contribution plan rather than a hybrid pension that most join today. It’s supposed to make a 401(k)-style plan more appealing to new hires and would automatically enroll them into it unless they opt out within 75 days of being hired and instead opt to enroll in the hybrid system.

The panel approved a total $56.7 billion gross appropriation to cover all aspects of the state’s budget, including K-12 education, colleges and universities, road and bridge maintenance, salaries and benefits for public employees, state prisons and other public expenses.

“I think we’ve got a great product in front of us,” said Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell. “We were able to prioritize spending … that reflects the priories of the people of Michigan and the priorities of this Legislature.”

House Appropriations chairwoman Laura Cox, R-Livonia, called it the “best possible product” and praised it for being “fiscally responsible” while “reducing the size of government.”

Democrats criticized it for not setting aside money for victims of the state’s unemployment insurance fraud debacle that left tens of thousands of people wrongfully accused of fraud they did not commit.

The budget would use millions from a fund padded with money from those accused of fraud to pay for job training programs and about 800 employees who work at the Unemployment Insurance Agency, which administers jobless benefits.

“This is a great concern of not only myself but just families across the state,” said Rep. Fred Durhal III, D-Detroit, who voted against the budget bills and called to “stop the raid of the UIA fund.”

The education budget would offer a 3 percent increase for K-12 schools, including a $60 increase per student and $120 for the poorest districts.

Meanwhile, universities would get a 2.9 percent increase from last year, under the plan.

Republicans also maintained $2.5 million to reimburse private schools for health and safety costs despite a pending lawsuit over that money.

