Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News file)

Newly retired Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. told a group of Republican activists in Mount Pleasant on Monday that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Judy Rapanos, chairwoman of the 4th District Republicans, said Young confirmed that he intends to campaign for the GOP nomination while speaking at a breakfast fundraiser at Bucks Run on Monday morning. An official declaration is expected in the coming days, she said.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful announcement,” Rapanos said. “When you get news like that, it riles up the crowd.”

Young did not return calls for comment Tuesday. He would be the second GOP candidate to announce a challenge to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing, who is running for a fourth term next year.

Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein, who co-chaired President Donald Trump's Michigan campaign, announced her candidacy in May. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, is also considering joining the race.

The Detroit native was the highest-ranking elected African-American official in Michigan from 2000 until his retirement from the high court in April. His term would have run through the end of 2018.

Young was chosen by his colleagues to serve as chief justice for an unprecedented three two-year terms, concluding in January. He has been lauded for helping to foster a new era of collegiality between Democrat-nominated and GOP-nominated justices.

The 66-year-old Young spent 18 years on the Supreme Court. He has returned to private appellate practice at the Dickinson Wright firm, where he is of counsel in the Lansing office.

President Donald Trump, when he was still a candidate, last year included Young on a list of 21 officials he would consider appointing to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the Michigan justice scoffed at the notion that he would be nominated.

Young attended Detroit Country Day School, the son of one of the first African-American physicians to build his own clinic in Detroit. He went on to graduate from Harvard College in 1974 and Harvard Law School in 1977.

Young joined Dickinson Wright in 1978, becoming partner in 1982. He was serving as general counsel and corporate secretary of AAA Michigan when he was appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals in 1995. Then-Gov. John Engler appointed Young to the state Supreme Court in 1999, and he was re-elected in the succeeding years.

Young has served as an adjunct professor at Michigan State University School of Law in pretrial advocacy since 2015 and previously was an adjunct at Wayne State University in 1979-84 and 1997-2015.

Stabenow, 66, resides in the Lansing area and previously served in the U.S. House and Michigan House. She was elected to the Senate in 2000, narrowly beating incumbent Republican Sen. Spence Abraham by less than 3 percentage points.

She easily defeated Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard by 15 percentage points in 2006 and former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra of Holland by more than 20 points in 2012.

