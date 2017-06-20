Lansing — The House was poised to vote on a plan to offer tax incentives to large corporations that supporters say could be the turning point in a battle with Wisconsin over a new Taiwanese-owned electronics manufacturing location.

The full House was set to vote on the matter late Tuesday during a marathon legislative session after a House panel kicked out the legislation during an unscheduled late hearing. The plan to grant big tax incentives to large companies would sweeten the deal for Foxconn, which was looking at U.S. sites in Michigan and Wisconsin for a $4.2 billion liquid-crystal display screen factory that would initially employ 5,200 workers.

At first it seemed the panel might reject the plan because several members were skeptical. But Republicans garnered enough support from Democrats and Republicans to push it through committee and try for a full House vote.

The expected vote came after President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unidentified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which confirmed with an anonymous source last week that Foxconn is negotiating with Michigan and Wisconsin.

Bill backers say the legislation could help close the deal with Foxconn, which assembles the Apple iPhone in China. Supporters also say it would help create jobs in Michigan and the plan would only grant tax incentives to companies after they created the jobs.

The plan would allow a company to keep half of new employee income taxes if it creates at least 500 jobs paying an average regional wage. It could withhold all of its income taxes to the state if it creates at least 250 jobs paying 25 percent more than that.

The Michigan Strategic Fund could approve up to 15 projects a year, and the total value of incentive commitments could not top $200 million at any time, after a House amendment.

Sen. Jim Stamas, the Midland Republican who sponsored the legislation in the Senate, has said Michigan needs it to create new jobs at a time when companies are competing with other states with better economic incentive plans.

But detractors like Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn said it would lead to a “race to the bottom” as more states try to compete with each other to offer the best deals to companies that set up shop. Conservative opponents like Rep. Steven Johnson of Wayland Township say it’s not the government’s business to be doling out large tax incentives in the private sector.

Gov. Rick Snyder pushed for the plan, although he has said it wasn’t a condition for his support of the Legislature’s push to overhaul the teacher retirement system, which was sent to Snyder for an expected signature Tuesday.

The House Tax Policy Committee approved a handful of amendments to the plan, including a built-in expiration date for the plan, lowering a cap on total financial obligation by the state from $250 million to $200 million and an amendment that would encourage employers to hire Michigan workers for the positions when they can.

They OK’d another amendment that could allow companies to pay workers less than the legislation would have previously required and still receive tax benefits from the state.

The Senate approved the plan in March but would have to green light amendments from the House if the lower chamber can garner enough votes to approve the measure. After that, Snyder would still have to sign off on it before it becomes law.

