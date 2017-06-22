Lansing — Doctors would be required to check an electronic monitoring database before prescribing painkillers and other drugs under legislation that’s aimed at preventing opioid addicts from “doctor shopping.”

The bills won approval Thursday in the Michigan Senate and were sent to the House for consideration.

Michigan ranks 10th-highest in the U.S. in the per-capita prescribing rate of opioid pain relievers.

Lawmakers want to limit addict’s ability to visit multiple doctor’s offices or emergency rooms a week to get opioid prescriptions. The requirement for health providers to use the recently upgraded Michigan Automated Prescription System would take effect in 2020.

Other bills passed Thursday would limit the amount of opioids that can be prescribed and require there be a “bona fide” prescriber-patient relationship before drugs are dispensed.

