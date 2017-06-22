State Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-Lansing. (Photo: Dave Wasinger / AP)

Lansing — The Legislature sent a $56.7 billion state budget to Gov. Rick Snyder Thursday after the state Senate give its final approval following a marathon session in the House earlier this week.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved a nearly $40 billion budget for general government operations — which includes state expenses paid for by tax dollars except public education — in a 26-11 vote mostly along party lines. The separate, roughly $16 billion education bill cleared the Senate 23-14, also mostly along party lines.

Snyder will now likely sign the legislation in the coming weeks. The budget targets more state aid to address potentially dangerous chemical vapors, injects $255 million more to cover the cost of creating a teacher retirement plan that would try to steer new hires into a 401(k)-style savings plan and gives $1.5 million to help demolish the former Detroit House of Corrections in Plymouth.

The Republican-written document also gives a minor trim to Department of Correction spending, including a cut in housing units at five state prisons because of a drop in inmates.

The budgets passed with little debate in the Senate.

Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, called it “a great product for the people of the state of Michigan” that reflects four months of work and keeps “our overall spending in check.”

Hildenbrand praised it for being conservative while still increasing funding for K-12 education, community colleges and public universities and making another payment to the state’s outstanding legacy teacher pension debt.

“This budget puts Michigan families first,” he said.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said in his no vote explanation that the budget is better than when negotiations started months ago but still comes short.

He called the $255 million for the new teacher retirement system money that’s “being wasted” and called for it to instead be spent on fixing state roads.

