Lansing — Federal immigration officials are “almost certainly” denying Michigan detainees fair access to their attorneys by housing them in Youngstown, Ohio, according to a bipartisan group of state legislators raising concerns over the practice.

State Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and nine other legislators raised concerns over the practice in a letter sent last week to Rebecca Adducci, Detroit field director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Since mid-January, 57 percent of individuals detained in Michigan have been sent to Youngstown, which is more than 230 miles from Detroit, according to the letter.

That distance “is almost certainly prohibitive for both attorneys and family members to be able to visit the individuals being detained,” the legislators said. “Adequate ability to visit and communicate with an attorney is critical to ensuring due process and equal access to justice.”

The letter comes on the heels of an early June raid in which federal immigration agents arrested more than 100 local Iraqi Christians living in Metro Detroit. It prompted an outcry from Chaldean community leaders who said the detainees could face persecution if sent back to their home country.

Detroit U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith on Monday expanded a stay on deportations of Metro Detroit Iraqi immigrants into a national, two-week ban. The temporary stays allow the immigrants to file motions to reopen their removal orders and seek stays of removal from the immigration court.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter Tuesday but has said the recent arrests of Iraqi nationals was part of an effort to process a backlog of individuals with criminal convictions.

“Each of these individuals received full and fair immigration proceedings, after which a federal immigration judge found them ineligible for any form of relief under U.S. law and ordered them removed,” said ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls.

The letter was sent to ICE by Chang and signed by Reps. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township; Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn; Dave Pagel, R-Berrien Springs; Vanessa Guerra, D-Saginaw; Martin Howrylak, R-Troy; Darren Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township; Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township; Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor and Larry Inman, R-Traverse City. Kesto is also a board member of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, according to his legislative website.

Chang said in a meeting earlier this year that Adducci indicated ICE could pursue additional facility contracts in Michigan. The legislators asked for an update on that effort and requested an opportunity to meet with federal agency officials.

They “respectfully and urgently” encouraged ICE to plan major enforcement activities in a way that promotes access to legal counsel, rather than hinder it, and also stressed the importance of visitation access by family members.

“When an individual is detained, it is not only that individual who is impacted,” the legislators wrote. “Family members, including children, also experience trauma and stress from the situation, and having direct access to be able to communicate with their loved one is very important.”

