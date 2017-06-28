Buy Photo Retired Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Newly retired Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. is running for U.S. Senate, jumping into the 2018 race with an eye on challenging Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow next fall.

The 66-year-old Republican launched a new campaign website Wednesday morning and updated his Facebook page with a Senate campaign banner.

He is expected to officially announce his candidacy later Wednesday on Facebook Live, according to a release, and has already made his plans known at a series of recent GOP meetings across the state.

“I’m not a politician — I’m a judge,” Young said in a statement. “When I get to Washington, I’m going to lay down the law — no more big government, and no more government getting in the way of businesses and communities solving problems and creating jobs.”

Young is the second Republican to enter the Senate race, joining 35-year-old Bloomfield Hills businesswoman Lena Epstein, who co-chaired President Donald Trump’s Michigan campaign in 2016 and has framed herself as an outsider candidate who has not held political office.

Young appears to be taking a similar outsider approach after a nearly 18-year career on the state’s highest court. His new campaign website stresses his non-politician status but also calls him a “trusted, proven, conservative.”

The site also echoes Trump's campaign call to “clean the swamp” and notes that Young is “one of the judges considered by Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court.”

As a candidate last year, Trump included Young on a list of 21 officials he would consider appointing to the nation’s highest court. But Young downplayed his chances, saying his age would make the odds of Trump picking him for the post “extraordinarily remote.”

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, has been courted to run for Senate and has not ruled out the possibility. Detroit businessman John James, an Iraq War veteran and CEO of Renaissance Global Logistics, is also considering jumping into the GOP primary.

A Michigan-based group called the National Security and Opportunity Fund is running online ads calling for a candidate with similar experience to James, although they do not mention him by name.

“We think America needs more leaders who have combat experience and understand how to create jobs, leaders like (Sen.) Tom Cotton in Arkansas, (Gov.) Eric Greitens in Missouri and John James in Michigan who understand national security and business,” said Stu Sandler, a GOP consultant and spokesperson for the 501(c)(4) nonprofit.

Stabenow is poised to run for re-election and has a strong track record in statewide races, but Republicans are optimistic after Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since 1988.

While Stabenow narrowly beat incumbent Republican Spence Abraham by less than 3 percentage points in 2000, the Lansing Democrat easily defeated Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard by 15 points in 2006 and former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra of Holland by more than 20 points in 2012.

Young has never served in an overtly political position, but he has won multiple statewide elections to the Michigan Supreme Court after nomination to the ballot at Republican state conventions. He was first appointed by GOP Gov. John Engler in 1999 before winning election in 2002 and 2010.

Young was chosen by his colleagues to serve as chief justice for an unprecedented three two-year terms, concluding in January, and was the fourth black justice to serve on the high court.

He retired from the bench at the end of April with plans to return to private appellate practice at the Dickinson Wright law firm. Upon announcing his retirement, Young earned praise from fellow justices who said he helped foster a new era of collegiality between Democratic and Republican nominees.

Young grew up in Detroit and graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He worked as a private practice attorney and Michigan Court of Appeals judge before joining the state Supreme Court.

He has been married for more than 40 years to Dr. Linda Hotchkiss and has two adult sons.

