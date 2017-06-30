The specialty plate would have raised funds for “life-affirming programs and projects” endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan. (Photo: File photo)

Lansing — Republican Gov. Rick Snyder on Friday vetoed a proposal to create a “Choose Life” fundraising license plate in Michigan, saying it is inappropriate for the state to endorse a political message that could divide residents.

The specialty plate would have raised funds for “life-affirming programs and projects” endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan, a prominent anti-abortion group.

“The ‘Choose Life’ license plate is a political message that has the potential to bitterly divide millions of Michiganders and that, in my view, is not appropriate for a state-issued license plate,” the governor said in his veto letter.

Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing said her organization was disappointed by Snyder’s veto.

“We hoped he would recognize this wonderful opportunity to provide care to pregnant women in need and help suicide prevention efforts,” she said in a statement. “The support for the Choose Life plate is still there and it will happen in Michigan, it’s just a matter of time. We look forward to taking the issue up with our next governor.”

Supporters argued the fundraising plate would benefit women who have babies through unplanned pregnancies. Proceeds would have been placed into the privately run Choose Michigan Life Fund to support crisis pregnancy centers, homes for pregnant women, outreach to at-risk populations and abortion alternatives.

“These are noble causes; but having a private fund making funding decisions is a concern,” Snyder said in his veto letter.

The legislation “is not about a license plate; it’s about the State of Michigan making a political statement. And that statement arouses strong emotional reaction that divides residents of this state,” he wrote.

Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature had approved the license plate legislation with a 25-11 vote in the Senate and a 65-43 vote in the House. It was sponsored by Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton Township, who announced this month he is running for governor in 2018.

