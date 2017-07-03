Buy Photo Lt. Governor Brian Calley, State of Michigan, gives his remarks during the summit. The 2nd annual Opioid Abuse and Heroin Overdose Summit organized jointly by the Greater Detroit Area Health Council and the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority at the Burton Manor. Livonia, Mi. May 11, 2017. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing – Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is hitting the reset button on his month-old petition drive to make Michigan’s Legislature a part-time body.

Calley’s Clean Michigan Committee announced Monday it is revising its petition language and submitting a new version for review by the Board of State Canvassers.

The stunning development means the committee will have to toss out any signatures it had already collected since Calley launched the petition drive May 30.

The Portland Republican and potential 2018 gubernatorial candidate’s group said last month it was collecting “thousands of petition signatures every day.”

In announcing plans to resubmit new language, the second-term lieutenant governor and former state representatives suggested the “Lansing establishment” has been working to stall the effort.

“We have learned a lot about the legal strategy that opponents plan to use in court to try and defeat this effort and have decided to take every step to ensure voters have their say on this important reform,” Calley said in a statement.

The committee had struggled to get its original petition language approved by the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers, an optional step many ballot groups take to avoid potential legal challenges at a later date. Calley unexpectedly asked the board not to review the petition at a June 21 meeting, citing a potential conflict of interest by one of the two GOP members.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections initially raised concerns over the part-time legislature petition and whether it properly listed each section of the state constitution the potential ballot proposal would repeal or modify. But election staff ultimately recommended board approval as to the form of the petition.

The committee said Monday it will begin to recirculate new petitions this week.

“Given the intense scrutiny that this petition has garnered, we decided to further protect against legal challenges,” attorney John Pirich said in a statement.

“While we stand by the petition as drafted from a legal perspective, we wish to ensure that to the extent any legal challenge is filed, it will lack any merit whatsoever. The substance of the petition is unchanged, the revisions are clarifying and technical in nature.”

The petition, as originally submitted, would roughly halve legislator pay and generally limit the legislature to meeting 90 consecutive session days, unless the governor called a special session.

Organizers would need to collect more than 315,000 valid signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot in 2018.

