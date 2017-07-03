The state-owned, 7,100-square-foot house for the Michigan governor remains open to the public on Mackinac Island. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A controversy over New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s use of a state-owned beach house is putting Michigan’s summer residence for the governor in the national spotlight.

Christie over the weekend was photographed on the beach of a closed state park near the state-owned beach house.

Services declared nonessential were closed over weekend after the Republican governor and Democratic-controlled New Jersey Legislature failed to agree on a new budget.

By contrast, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder have agreed to a $56.7 billion state budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. And the state-owned, 7,100-square-foot house on Mackinac Island remains open to the public.

The Associated Press noted Michigan’s island residence as it reported that Alabama has a six-bedroom beachfront governor’s mansion that is being renovated with private money and North Carolina owns a 6,000-square-foot, split-level home on a mountain overlooking Asheville.

Since 1944, Michigan has owned a three-story home that includes 11 bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and a full basement and that sits on a Mackinac Island bluff overlooking the straits.

The residence is open for weekly tours from June through August each year. Snyder and his family also use the residence for vacation and to entertain guests.

The governor’s office does not release Snyder’s travel or vacation schedule, and the governor is not subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The governor’s spokeswoman, Anna Heaton, said in an email that he made six trips in 2016 to the residence on Mackinac Island.

The Mackinac Island house was originally designed as a private residence but was purchased during World War II by the Mackinac Island State Park Commission.

