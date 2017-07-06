Rogers (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Visitors can’t take an unfurled American flag – or any flag for that matter – into Arlington National Cemetery, thanks to a law that former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Howell, helped to write over a decade ago.

At the time, Rogers’ bill was prompted by protests by the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church, which picketed at military funerals with anti-gay signs and placards such as, “Thank God for Dead Soldiers.”

The Respect for America’s Fallen Heroes Act prohibited “carrying out a demonstration” on the property of Arlington Cemetery or any cemetery under the control of the National Cemetery Administration, with violators subject to a fine or a year in prison, or both.

Under the law, “demonstration” is defined as “the display of any placard, banner, flag or similar device,” unless part of a funeral, memorial service or ceremony.

Rogers did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Washington Post, which wrote about unintended consequences of the law for a July 4 feature.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the law raised the possibility of government censorship, though an ACLU lawyer told the Post that, by prohibiting all flags, the statute avoids violating the First Amendment right to free speech.

An Arlington spokeswoman told the newspaper that the small U.S. flags placed by military personnel in front of each of the cemetery’s headstones and burial markers on holidays are exempt under the law’s exception for displays for funerals, memorial services or ceremonies.

Lesson from Georgia

One of Michigan’s safest Republicans, Rep. John Moolenaar of Midland, is trying to raise money by evoking the “lesson” learned in the recent special congressional election in Georgia, where Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff by 4 percentage points last month.

Democrats spent a record $30 million in their bid to capture the district that Handel’s predecessor, former GOP Rep. Tom Price, won by 23 percentage points last fall.

“If there is any lesson to be learned from the Georgia special election, it is that the national Democrats plan to spend whatever it takes to win back seats in Congress and regain the Majority!” Moolenaar wrote in a fundraising plea last week.

“Their goal is to block the Republican Agenda and reinstall Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. ... We need to show that we will be ready for any opponent they may send our way.”

Moolenaar’s central Michigan district is widely considered a safe Republican seat, but the GOP House majority is another story. Moolenaar, now serving his second term, beat Democratic challenger Debra Wirth in November by nearly 30 percentage points.

Leonard cookin’ up support

Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard isn’t running for higher office just yet, but the potential attorney general candidate is wooing Republicans who will vote at next year’s state party convention.

Leonard is hosting an “appreciation BBQ” on Saturday at his home in DeWitt “honoring Republican grassroots activists,” according to an email invitation obtained by The Detroit News.

The invite came “from the desk of Speaker Tom Leonard” but specifies it was not distributed at taxpayer expense. Instead, it says the cookout is “compliments of the Leonard family.”

“This is my small way of saying thank you to grassroots activists for all the hard work you've put in electing conservative leaders,” he wrote in the email. “Your efforts are creating a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”

A third-term state representative who cannot run for re-election due to term limits, Leonard said last month he has “been approached” about running for attorney general but hadn’t made any decision. Other potential GOP candidates include state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton.

For Democrats, possible nominees include former western Michigan district U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles and attorney Dana Nessel, who represented winning Michigan plaintiffs in a landmark same-sex marriage case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015.

Levin: Expand Medicare coverage

U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Royal Oak, has introduced a bill to cover dental, hearing and vision care under Medicare by repealing the existing exclusion for such services under federal law.

Levin, the ranking Democrat on the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health, said seniors are often “unpleasantly surprised” to find that their Medicare benefits don’t include most dental, hearing or vision services.

“This will improve the quality of their lives, while also reducing more serious and costly ailments,” Levin said in a statement.

The Medicare Dental, Vision and Hearing Benefit Act would phase in an expansion of the Medicare benefit package to provide all beneficiaries with access to such care.

Two years ago, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, introduced a bill that would have allowed Medicare to cover hearing aids.

Amash: End Ex-Im Bank

Republican Rep. Justin Amash, a longtime opponent of the Export-Import Bank, last week reintroduced a bill to terminate it. The bank guarantees loans to foreign firms to help them buy U.S. exports.

Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, has called the bank “corporate welfare” and a “mechanism for wealth redistribution from ordinary Americans to the politically connected and wealthy.”

“The Export-Import Bank is a prime example of Washington’s addiction to political cronyism,” Amash said in a statement. “Instead of allowing businesses to compete in a free market, politicians pick winners and losers. Meanwhile, taxpayers assume the financial risk for the bank’s federally backed loans while a few corporations pocket the profits.”

The bill would phase out the bank over three years. Amash has sponsored similar bills during each session of Congress that he’s served in.

Contributors: Melissa Nann Burke and Jonathan Oosting

