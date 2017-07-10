President Donald Trump prodded lawmakers on July 10, 2017, to pass an unpopular health care reform bill before Congress goes on its summer recess next month. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump pressed Congress on Monday to get health care done before leaving for its long August recess, even as Republican senators say the GOP effort so far to repeal and replace the nation’s health law is probably dead.

On Monday, as senators were returning to Washington after the July Fourth recess, the president tweeted, “I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!”

But prospects for the Republican effort in the Senate have been fading, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been scrambling to salvage the faltering legislation. Support for the initial measure eroded during the weeklong July 4 break as many senators heard from constituents angry about the GOP bill and the prospect of rising premiums.

“We don’t know what the plan is,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Sunday. “Clearly, the draft plan is dead. Is the serious rewrite plan dead? I don’t know.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said it may now be time for Republicans to come up with a new proposal with support from Democrats.

“I think my view is it’s probably going to be dead,” McCain said of the GOP bill. If Democrats are included, he said, it doesn’t mean “they control it. It means they can have amendments considered. And even when they lose, then they’re part of the process. That’s what democracy is supposed to be all about.”

Signaling his pessimism as well, Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote on Twitter late Saturday that Republicans will lose their Senate majority if they don’t pass health care legislation. The Iowa Republican said the party should be “ashamed” that it hasn’t been able to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“WE WONT BE ASHAMED WE WILL GO FROM MAJORITY TO MINORITY,” he tweeted.

The White House, anxious for a legislative victory on health care, insisted that it fully expects a GOP repeal and replace bill to pass in the coming weeks that will fulfill Trump’s pledge to end Obamacare. Democrats have ruled out negotiating with Republicans unless they work to fix the law, not repeal it.

“Whether it’d be before August recess or during August recess, the president expects the Senate to fulfill the promises it made to the American people,” said White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Trump used Twitter Sunday afternoon to urge Republicans to follow through on their pledge to get rid of the health care law pushed by his predecessor.

“For years, even as a “civilian,” I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance!,” Trump said in a tweet.

At least 10 GOP senators have expressed opposition to the initial bill drafted by McConnell. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority and Democrats stand united against the bill, meaning that just three GOP defections will doom it.

McConnell last week said he would introduce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. But McConnell also acknowledged that if the broader effort fails, he may turn to a smaller bill with quick help for insurers and consumers and negotiate with Democrats.

Cassidy, an uncommitted senator who encountered upset voters this month at a Baton Rouge town hall, rated the chances of Republicans passing broader legislation in the next three weeks at “50-50.” He cited questions about the impact on coverage and cost in a revised conservative plan being circulated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz’s plan, which aims to lower premiums for healthy people, has drawn support from the White House and some conservatives in the House, which would have to approve any modified bill passed by the Senate. But his proposal has limited appeal to Republican moderates such as Grassley, who told Iowa Public Radio that it may be “subterfuge to get around pre-existing conditions.”

Cruz on Sunday sought to dismiss Grassley’s criticism as a “hoax” being pushed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, insisting that people will be able to get the coverage they need at an affordable price. Cruz cast his plan as a compromise to unify the party on a GOP health bill.

“When it comes to repealing Obamacare, what I think is critical is that Republicans, we’ve got to honor the promise we made to the voters that millions of Americans are hurting under Obamacare,” Cruz said.

The growing skepticism among Senate Republicans spurred Trump earlier this month to suggest repealing the Obama-era law right away and then replacing it later, an approach that GOP leaders and the president himself considered but dismissed months ago as impractical and politically unwise.

Cassidy cautioned that if senators are unable to reach agreement by the end of July then a “repeal-only” bill would be a non-starter.

Cassidy and Priebus appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” Cruz spoke on ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’ “Face the Nation,” and McCain was on CBS.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v3TTib