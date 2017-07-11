Buy Photo House Speaker Tom Leonard talks to reporters after meeting with Gov. Rick Snyder Tuesday about business tax incentive legislation. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — House Speaker Tom Leonard said Tuesday his closed-door meeting with Gov. Rick Snyder was “constructive” but didn’t promise a Wednesday vote on business incentive legislation the administration hopes will help lure a major electronics manufacturer to Michigan.

Michigan is among a small group of states competing for manufacturing facilities the Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to open in the United States. Snyder has declined to discuss details of those negotiations but said Tuesday that various job-creation opportunities “would likely disappear” without swift action on the tax incentive bill.

Leonard canceled a vote on the legislation three weeks ago amid accusations Snyder had cut a labor-related side deal with House Democrats that Republicans feared could “undermine” their own caucus priorities. The House could still vote on the bill Wednesday, its only scheduled session day in July.

Flanked by five other members of his House GOP leadership team, Leonard told reporters his first meeting with Snyder since the June blow-up went well, but he offered only a terse statement devoid of details.

“I plan to convey the information to my caucus tomorrow and we will go from there,” he said outside the governor’s office in the state Capitol. “And that’s all I’ve got for today.”

Like Leonard, Snyder called the meeting “constructive” but did not offer any details. He declined to speculate whether House leadership will put the bill up for a vote Wednesday, saying only he “hopes” for a vote after Republicans meet to discuss the bills in the morning.

“I think there are companies out there that are making decisions this summertime,” the governor told reporters, “a July-August kind of time frame, and it’s important that we potentially have this as a tool in our toolkit to help bring some job opportunities to Michigan.”

The legislation would allow qualifying businesses to capture some or all of the state income taxes paid by new employees if they successfully create hundreds of jobs that pay at or above average regional wages.

The proposal passed the Senate with bipartisan support in late March but has faced opposition from state House conservatives who favor lower overall taxes rather than carve-out incentives for individual companies, which some derisively call “corporate welfare.”

Snyder did not deny he has also negotiated with Democrats as he seeks to secure enough votes for the legislation. But when asked if he had promised a freeze on union-related bills, he refused to discuss specifics.

“I’d love to see this be bipartisan, so we’re talking to people on both sides of the aisle, trying to get people to understand the benefits of this bill and how it’s good for Michiganders,” he said.

Wisconsin and other states are also reportedly vying for Foxconn investments, but a project outline shared with Michigan Republicans last month suggested the company plans to build multiple facilities, possibly in multiple states.

If he chooses to use it, Snyder has some leverage as he lobbies for the incentive legislation. He has not yet signed a major teacher pension reform bill championed by House and Senate Republicans that would steer new hires into 401(k)-style retirement plans.

The governor has until Thursday to sign or veto the pension legislation. Asked if he was holding it over the heads of Republicans, Snyder said he tries to look at each piece of legislation on its own merits.

Snyder met with Leonard and other House Republican leaders Tuesday morning, including Speaker Pro Tem Lee Chatfield of Levering, Appropriations Chair Laura Cox of Livonia, Floor Leader Dan Lauwers of Brockway Township, associate Speaker Pro Tem Gary Glenn of Midland and House Tax Policy Chairman Jim Tedder of Clarkston.

He also has continued to negotiate with House Democrats.

Chairwoman Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit, confirmed she has discussed a potential compromise with the Snyder administration that could generate some support from her caucus.

The talks have focused around worker training and prisoner re-entry programs that result in job placements, she said, along with “transportation solutions” that could help employees get to the new jobs the legislation could create.

“You’re talking about a company that could provide almost 5,000 jobs,” Gay-Dagnogo said Monday, referencing the possibility of a Foxconn facility in Metro Detroit. “I think we do a disservice even to them if we don’t talk about meaningful ways to get people from their homes to those jobs.”

