FILE-- In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is interviewed after visited a church that's distributing water and filters to its predominantly Latino parishioners in Flint, Mich. Snyder will propose spending $195 million more to address Flints water crisis and another $165 million updating infrastructure across the state in response to lead contamination overwhelming the city. The plan will be detailed in the Republican governors annual $54.9 billion budget presentation to the GOP-led Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Lansing — The Michigan House on Wednesday approved a $200 million business tax incentive plan criticized by some conservatives but championed by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder as his administration works to land an electronics manufacturing giant.

The lower chamber approved the “good jobs” package in a series of 71-35 bipartisan votes. The bill go back to the Senate, which is expected to sign off on House changes later in the day after advancing an earlier version in March.

Final approval will be a significant legislative victory for Snyder, who warned Tuesday that various job-creation opportunities “would likely disappear” if the House did not pass the incentive plan on its only scheduled session day of July.

Michigan is among a small group of states competing for thousands of potential jobs at manufacturing facilities that Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that assembles the Apple iPhone in China, intends to open in the United States.

The legislation would allow up to 15 companies at a time to qualify for the incentive program. If they meet job-creation and wage targets, those companies could keep some or all of the income taxes their new employees would otherwise pay to the state.

Supporters say the legislation will give Michigan another tool to lure companies also considering other states already offering generous incentives.

“We live in a reality, a world today where we are essentially in an arms race, not only with our border states, but the entire country,” said Rep. Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance, who voted for the bill.

Snyder needed help from Democrats to get the incentive plan through the House, where Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, opposed the legislation but agreed to put it up for a vote if a majority of his caucus signaled support.

Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy, voted against the legislation and blasted it as a form of “crony capitalism.”

“Here we go again, attacking the taxpayers,” Howrylak said, echoing a famous debate line from former President Ronald Reagan. “Here we go again, taking away from the poor and middle income and giving to a select corporate class. Here we go again, picking winners and losers.”

Several Detroit Democrats voted for the legislation a day after caucus leadership met with Snyder staff to discuss their own priorities.

“This is an opportunity to attract emerging industries and create thousands of new jobs in the state,” said Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit. “It’s an opportunity to bring people back who left the state when their jobs were eliminated.”

Leonard had canceled a planned vote three weeks earlier, alleging Snyder had cut a labor-related side deal that could “undermine” House GOP priorities. He and Snyder met behind closed doors Tuesday in what Leonard called a “constructive” meeting.

The incentive plan represents a continued shift in philosophy for Snyder and the Republican-led Legislature, which abandoned a larger-scale business incentive program in 2011 as part of a tax code overhaul that lowered and simplified business taxes.

As recently as 2014, Snyder had called tax credits “the heroin drip of government” but more recently has argued Michigan needs a “closer” to woo large job creators to the state. Earlier this year, he signed tax incentive legislation to encourage large-scale redevelopment projects.

The new program would allow a company that creates up to 3,000 jobs with pay rates that match the average regional wage, or 250 jobs at 125 percent of the regional wage, to keep all new employee income taxes for up to 10 years. A company that creates 500 new jobs paying an average wage could keep 50 percent of employee income taxes for up to five years.

The business incentive plan has faced criticism from several conservative groups, who branded it as a form of corporate welfare, and by some liberal groups concerned by Foxconn’s history of worker rights violations in China.

The Michigan Freedom Fund blasted the bill as “another tired example of the government picking winners and losers” in a memo shared with legislators ahead of the vote. And in an “urgent” email to supporters, the group alleged that Snyder had decided to “abandon his own party and Michigan conservatives, in exchange for Democratic votes on a Granholm-style crony-capitalist bill package.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uab1pw