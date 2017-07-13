Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) holds a news conference with people who may be negatively affected by the proposed American Health Care Act, the Republicans' attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, outside the U.S. Capitol March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Stabenow and fellow Democratic and Independent senators urged Republicans to drop their healthcare legislation, saying it would disproportionally affect people with disabilities and women and small business owners. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Washington — Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow raked in $2.1 million in the second quarter and has $5.8 million on hand in her bid for re-election next year, according to figures released by her campaign Thursday.

Other Democratic senators raising money for the 2018 midterm elections have also reported large totals for the quarter. They include Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, who brought in more than $3 million, and Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who took in $2 million.

Stabenow’s fund-raising for the quarter ending June 30 included a joint event in April with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Cobo Center while Warren was in Detroit to speak at the NAACP’s 62nd annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner.

Stabenow, who lives in the Lansing area, ended the first quarter with nearly $4.3 million in the bank after bringing in almost $1.3 million in the first three months of the year.

Republican Senate hopeful Lena Epstein’s campaign said Thursday she had raised more than $460,000 in the five weeks since announcing her campaign May 22. She had more than $455,000 on hand on June 30, according to her campaign.

“We are thrilled with the success we had in only five weeks and credit it to conservatives across Michigan who want an outsider with business experience to take the fight directly to Debbie Stabenow,” Epstein said in a statement.

Other candidates in the race include retired Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr., a Republican who just joined the race last month.

Michigan Republicans are more optimistic they could defeat Stabenow because President Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the first time a Republican had won the state in a presidential year since 1988.

Senate campaign committees are not required to file their financial disclosure reports electronically to the Federal Election Commission, so the actual reports showing contributors and spending won’t be available for at least several weeks.

