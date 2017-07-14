Gov. Rick Snyder holds up the $56.5 billion state budget he just signed on Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Kent Intermediate School District Career Tech Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. Looking on from left are: state Talent and Economic Development Director Roger Curtis; state Superintendent Brian Whiston; budget director Al Pscholka; House Speaker Tom Leonard; House Appropriations Chairwoman Laura Cox; Rep. Chris Afendoulis; Senate Appropriations Chairman Dave Hildenbrand and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof. (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Grand Rapids — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $56.7 billion budget, capping months of work with lawmakers on the state’s next spending plan.

The Republican governor signed the bills Friday in Grand Rapids, at a career tech center run by the Kent Intermediate School District. He says the budget includes record spending on K-12 schools, including a big boost for at-risk students and to buy equipment for career and technical education programs.

Snyder says the budget “will make a difference” in people’s lives.

The plan includes a $35 million deposit into a state infrastructure fund, more spending on roads and bridges, and extra debt payments as part of an agreement to steer more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only retirement plan.

