Mark Bernstein (Photo: Mark Bialek / Special to the Detroit News)

Ann Arbor attorney Mark Bernstein told supporters on Twitter Tuesday that he will not run for Michigan governor and will instead back former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic nomination.

The Democrat and chairman of the University of Michigan Board of Regents cited concerns over timing and discussions with his family.

The decision is good news for Whitmer of East Lansing, who was the first declared Democrat in the race. She has been working to consolidate party support after U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, announced in May he would not run.

Former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed has also been crisscrossing the state in an aggressive campaign for the 2018 Democratic nomination, courting progressive voters who backed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in last year’s presidential primary.

The Detroit News first reported in May that Bernstein was being courted by Democrats intrigued by his credentials and strong name identification as a member of the “Call Sam” law firm that bears his family’s name. His brother Richard is a Michigan Supreme Court justice.

Speaking with The News at this year’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference, Bernstein confirmed he was “taking every step necessary” to set up a run for governor if he decided to get in the race.

“I think I’m more interested than I’ve ever been,” Bernstein said on June 1. “I’m more serious about this today than I was yesterday, so to speak. There is, I think, significant and sustained support from many stakeholders in this process, many of whom are here.”

The Democratic field includes Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar and former Xerox executive Bill Cobbs for Farmington Hills.

It’s not clear how Bernstein’s decision would affect Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, the unsuccessful 1998 Democratic nominee who said earlier this year he is “darn serious” about another potential run for governor.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are expected to compete for the 2018 nomination, but neither has announced an official run. Saginaw-area obstetrician Jim Hines is already campaigning, and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck of Canton is scheduled to “launch” his campaign on Saturday after filing paperwork on May 31.

