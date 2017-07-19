Democrat Gretchen Driskell is set to announce her 2018 run for Congress Wednesday morning at the Saline Recreation Center. (Photo: AP)

Democrat Gretchen Driskell wants a rematch with Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg.

The former state legislator and Saline mayor is announcing Wednesday that she is running for Congress again in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Walberg, R-Tipton, defeated Driskell by more than 15 percentage points in 2016, winning 184,321 votes to her 134,010, according to official results from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Driskell is set to announce her 2018 run during a 9 a.m. event at the Saline Recreation Center, which she helped lead the effort to rebuild 25 years ago, according to her campaign.

The 58-year-old Democratic hopeful is also scheduled to meet with voters at Dimitri’s Restaurant in Delta Township at 12:30 p.m.

Driskell is the first Democrat to declare in the 7th Congressional District, which includes Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee and Monroe counties along with a portion of Washtenaw County.

Driskell served as Saline mayor for 14 years and won two terms in the state House before deciding to run for Congress.

She narrowly outperformed the top of the Democratic ticket in 2016, winning 40 percent of the vote in her loss to Walberg, while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won 39 percent of the district vote in her loss to Republican President Donald Trump.

Walberg was elected to the U.S. House in 2006 after defeating U.S. Rep. Joe Schwarz in the Republican primary, but he lost to Democrat Mark Schauer by less than two percentage points in 2008. Two years later, Walberg beat Schauer in a rematch by less than five points and has since held the seat.

