President Donald Trump speaks at the first meeting of his voter fraud commission on Wednesday, July 19. (Photo: YouTube)

Washington — President Donald Trump kicked off his voter fraud commission’s first meeting Wednesday by criticizing states that failed to comply with the commission’s requests to turn over voter information. Trump says “one has to wonder what they’re worried about.”

Numerous states rebuffed the commission’s request for detailed voter data, including voter names, voting histories and party registrations.

Trump said the commission will “protect” the nation’s democracy and “uphold the integrity of the ballot.” He insisted it would be nonpartisan and “follow the facts” wherever they might lead.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last year’s election. But Trump signed an executive action to create the commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence, to investigate any improper voting.

Democrats have attacked the commission as a ploy to disenfranchise voters. Critics argued that complying would legitimize the effort, which many see as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls. The request has also sparked numerous lawsuits.

Pence says the President Donald Trump’s voter integrity commission will perform a “nonpartisan” service for the American people. He says that commission he chairs has “no preconceived notions or pre-ordained results.”

Trump formed the commission after alleging without evidence that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election because of voter fraud. Past studies have found voter fraud to be extremely rare.

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” he tweeted in November, several weeks after his electoral victory.

The meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Washington comes amid lawsuits and as investigations into potential collusion between Trump campaign aides and Moscow continue to intensify.

Wednesday’s meeting is expected to be largely organizational, with the discussion focusing on how the commission will proceed moving forward.

