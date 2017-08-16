President Donald Trump (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Michigan Republicans and Democrats had something they could agree on Tuesday: President Donald Trump's comments that "both sides" were to blame for the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, were abhorrent.

The weekend rally was billed as a protest over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It turned into hours of violence, including a man ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 1 and injuring 19 others.

Trump's remarks amounted to a rejection of those, including members of the Republican Party, who urged him earlier this week to more forcefully condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Members of the Michigan congressional delegation and others had plenty to say about his comments over Twitter:

