U.S. Representative John Conyers (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images file)

More than 1,000 people have packed a Detroit church Tuesday night for a town hall led by U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on such issues as jobs and health care.

The lawmakers plan to discuss the Affordable Care Act, unemployment, raising wages and designing a modern economy.

“I’m part of the resistance. It gets tiring to keep up,” said Nicole Breadon of Clarkston, who was at the forum with her 13-year-old son. “I’m here to be rejuvenated.”

The crowd filling the pews for the forum at Detroit’s Fellowship Chapel Church reflects the political climate, said Karin Brown, a longtime church member.

“There’s so much frustration,” she said.

The town hall comes as Republicans in Congress have failed to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. A plan passed the House in late May but later failed to muster enough votes in the Senate.

The president has insisted that lawmakers try again and has said that the health care law is collapsing.

The 2018 sign-up season for subsidized private health plans starts Nov. 1, with about 10 million people served through HealthCare.gov and its state counterparts.

The forum, and Sanders’ appearance, sparked criticism from Michigan GOP officials.

“The Democratic Party is so devoid of ideas that they have turned to a Socialist who isn’t even a member of their party to help them write an agenda.” Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said in a statement. “Bernie Sanders’ far leftwing policies have repeatedly been proven wrong. When tried in the 1960’s and 70’s they brought decades of decay to Detroit, a decay that is now in retreat due to the efforts of the Detroit business community and the reorganization led by Governor Snyder and our Republican legislature.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

