President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he speaks to supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump is set to speak at an American Legion convention and the White House says he plans to talk about seeking “a new unity.”

The White House says the president — in his speech later Wednesday in Reno, Nevada — will say it’s “time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us.”

Look for Trump to say: “We are one people, with one home, and one flag.”

The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona’s two Republican senators.

Trump has pushed back against media coverage of his response to the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.

Meanwhile, Trump is naming Senate Republican names.

Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that he loves “the Great State of Arizona.” But he added that he was “not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!”

The president woke up in Arizona the day after a campaign rally in Phoenix.

He repeatedly lashed out at the media during the event and skewered both of Arizona’s Republican senators, insisting that his coy refusal to mention their names Tuesday night showed a “very presidential” restraint.

But he went after Flake by name the next morning. Flake has been very critical of the president.

Trump has also criticized the state’s senior senator, John McCain, for casting the deciding vote that doomed the Republican health care bill. McCain is battling brain cancer.

