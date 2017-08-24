Buy Photo ((Caption)) Bob LaBrant, of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce pauses for a picture in the Chambers' Lansing offices. (Dale G. Young/The Detroit News) 2010. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing – The Michigan Bureau of Elections effectively contributed to an anti-gerrymandering effort when it spent six weeks helping a ballot committee perfect its petition, according to a new complaint.

Republican attorney Bob LaBrant filed the complaint Thursday, alleging the bureau provided the Voters Not Politicians committee with what amounted to free legal service by a public body in violation of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

“The Bureau of Elections has engaged in mission creep,” LaBrant told The Detroit News.

The bureau typically probes alleged campaign finance violations. But because it is the subject of the new complaint, state law requires Secretary of State Ruth Johnson to refer the LaBrant’s complaint to Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office for review.

She’ll do so, said spokesman Fred Woodhams.

At issue is a petition Voters Not Politicians submitted to the state for approval on June 28, an optional step many groups take to avoid future legal challenges. The Board of Canvassers unanimously approved the petition for circulation on Aug. 17 following multiple revisions recommended by the elections bureau.

The bureau is empowered to consult with sponsors on the form of a petition to ensure it meets technical formatting requirements, including headers, warnings and entry space for signers -- not the language itself. The bureau also requires sponsors to list any provisions of the Michigan Constitution the petition would “alter or abrogate.”

LaBrant alleges the bureau worked with the group to “craft and edit language” of the petition. Its consultation should not have included consideration of constitutional provisions the petition would alter or abrogate, he argued.

Woodhams said the Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t fully reviewed the complaint yet, “so we’ll wait to respond to the allegations.”

Elections Director Sally Williams walked canvassers through the bureau process as she recommended board approval on Aug. 17. She said the review “must” include confirmation, to the best of the bureau’s ability, that the back side of the petition lists any sections of the constitution it would alter or abrogate.

The bureau and ballot committee had difficulty coming to a “common understanding” of what abrogation means, she told canvassers.

Williams said she and her staff “carefully and methodically” reviewed six separate drafts of the Voters Not Politicians petition, which she called the “most complex” proposal for a constitutional amendment in recent memory.

Voters Not Politicians ended up treating all proposed constitutional changes as alterations instead of abrogations. The final draft now being circulated across the state would alter 11 sections of the Constitution and affect all all three branches of state government.

The ballot committee complained the lengthy review process held up its plans to start collecting signatures earlier in the summer. But as canvassers took up the final draft, organizers thanked the bureau for its review.

“Anybody who’s been left with the impression there were unnecessary or deliberate delays in this review process, I can assure you that has not been the case,” Williams said at the time. “I don’t think a day has gone by we have not discussed the petitions, and it’s not a small amount of work for us.”

LaBrant is not alleging any wrongdoing by Voters Not Politicians, but committee President Katie Fahey called his complaint “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.”

“We as citizens need to have some kind of guidance to make sure we don’t (waste) the effort of thousands of people and thousands of dollars for petition printing and mailing,” she said. “It was a complicated proposal, and we don’t want it thrown out on a technicality.”

LaBrant is a critic of the petition, which seeks to create an independent redistricting commission to govern creation of new political boundaries every 10 years. But he noted parallels to another lengthy review process conducted earlier this year.

The bureau also raised alter and abrogation concerns over Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s petition that would amend the state Constitution to make the Michigan Legislature a part-time body.

Calley ended up pulling his petition from the board in June and continued circulating it without optional pre-approval. His Clean MI Committee changed its language in early July, forcing it to toss out earlier signatures.

“I think Sally Williams basically has been overzealous in her attempt to be customer-friendly,” LaBrant said of the new elections director, who took over the post July 1 after serving as bureau election liaison division director.

State campaign finance law prohibits any public body from making a contribution or expenditure to benefit a candidate or ballot committee. The complaint alleges the bureau’s extensive consultation with the ballot committee amounted to an in-kind contribution.

“The bureau’s conduct went far beyond formatting issues,” LaBrant wrote in his complaint.

