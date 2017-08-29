Hillary Rodham Clinton (Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton plans to speak in Ann Arbor in October as part of her tour for her new memoir, “What Happened,” which is set to be published Sept. 12.

The book by the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee chronicles the election leading up to her loss to President Donald Trump last fall and her recovery since the November election.

Her Ann Arbor visit on Oct. 24 is part of a tour, “Hillary Clinton Live,” to promote the book in 15 cities from September through December.

The book’s introduction is quoted on the website for the tour, hillaryclintonbooktour.com: “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now, I’m letting my guard down.”

In the memoir, Clinton describes her experience running against Trump, identifies mistakes she made, discusses Russian interference in the election, and talks about how she coped with her unexpected loss, according to a summary by publisher Simon & Schuster.

In an excerpt of the audio book, Clinton says Trump’s crowding her personal space on stage during the October 2016 debate in St. Louis made her uncomfortable.

“We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable he was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” Clinton says in the narration, excerpts of which aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” last week.

“It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up you creep, get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’”

Clinton’s tour includes stops in states she lost to Trump, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Tickets are not yet on sale for the Ann Arbor event, which is planned for Hill Auditorium on the campus of the University of Michigan at 825 University Ave. Pre-sale information is available to those who register at the book tour website.

