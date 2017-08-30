David DeVries is the director of the Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget and the state’s new chief information officer. (Photo: Michigan.gov)

Lansing — Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday announced a new top official in his budget and technology office nearly two months after the former chief stepped down to become the vice president and CIO of La-Z-Boy.

David DeVries — who was the chief information officer for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management — will be the next director of the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Snyder said.

“David’s efforts to modernize aging IT infrastructure and improve cyber security at the federal level highlight his wealth of skills and experience that make him an excellent fit for this role,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

“As a leader who is passionate about both people and technology, I am confident David will be instrumental in helping Michigan achieve more of its goals to be the nation’s best state government,” he continued.

DeVries will replace former DTMB Director David Behen, who left for La-Z-Boy in June. DeVries was also previously deputy chief information officer for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army special assistant to the commanding general.

He has an engineering degree from the U.S. Military Academy, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington and another master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army Senior Service College, according to Snyder’s office.

The state Senate will now review Snyder’s appointment.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Governor Snyder, the entire Michigan team, and industry and academic partners to continue efforts to make Michigan government the most efficient and effective in the country, and increase the important capability of improving secure information sharing across all sectors,” DeVries said in a statement.

mgerstein@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vEKjD0