A Border Patrol patrol boat heads north on the Colorado River, where the fence ends between Arizona and California. (Photo: John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Washington — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has contracted with four companies to build concrete prototypes of potential designs for President Donald Trump’s promised wall along the southwest border with Mexico.

Construction of the prototypes is the first step in the Trump administration’s plans to design and build a wall along the 2,000-mile border.

The companies are Caddell Construction Co LLC of Montgomery, Alabama; Fisher Industries of Tempe, Arizona; Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Co. of Philadelphia, Mississippi, agency officials said Thursday.

The agency has said it plans to build four to eight prototypes on federal property near the San Diego border fence so agents can better evaluate the design in a real-world border setting.

Federal specifications called for the prototypes to be up to 30 feet high and 30 feet long, physically imposing and must guard against the digging of tunnels for at least 6 feet below the surface.

The agency has said wall designs may vary along the border, depending on the “unique demands” of individual areas.

Ronald D. Vitiello, chief of the U.S. Border Control, said the agency will decide on a final prototype based on anti-climb features and aesthetics, as well as how agents would use technology with the wall.

The range for each contract is from just under $400,000 to just under $500,000, he said.

Congress hasn’t allocated money for the border wall, but earlier this year approved $20 million for the prototypes and other border-related security.

CBP had solicited proposals in March – one request for a reinforced concrete wall design and another request for alternative designs. The agency received hundreds of proposals and narrowed down their selections to a list of less than 20 bidders in the spring.

The agency had initially hoped to begin construction on the prototypes in June, but the process took longer than anticipated.

A protest filed over the contract awards by PennaGroup LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, was dismissed Friday by the Government Accountability Office because PennaGroup hadn’t filed by the appointed deadline. The GAO also dismissed other pending protests.

In a statement after the protest was dismissed, Customs and Border Protection noted unsuccessful bidders will have another opportunity to protest after the contracts are awarded, which could further delay construction.

It’s unclear when or whether Congress will come to a consensus on funding the full-scale border wall, which is tied up in a debate over cost and whether a border wall would be effective or even ethical.

