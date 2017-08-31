FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, Joan Larsen, a University of Michigan law professor, speaks after she was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Rick Snyder, right, in Lansing, Mich. Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court justices he plans to vet to fill the seat of late Justice Antonin Scalia. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File) (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee has set the nomination hearing for Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen for Wednesday in Washington.

Larsen, a former University of Michigan law professor, was nominated in May by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Larsen would replace Michigan Judge David McKeague, who is taking “senior status” — a form of semi-retirement.

The committee will consider the nominations of four others besides Larsen at Wednesday’s hearing at 10 a.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Also on the calendar that day are Amy Coney Barrett, who is nominated for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit; two nominees for federal judgeships in Tennessee; and Eric S. Dreiband, who was selected to be Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trump, a Republican, named Larsen, 48, among his possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees last year. She is a former Federalist Society member who clerked for conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year and whose seat was filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

After her nomination in May, Larsen’s hearing was delayed for several months as the administration and committee processed her paperwork, and Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township reviewed her record.

The Senate Judiciary Committee traditionally waits on a nominee's home state senators to submit blue slips consenting to their moving forward with hearings.

The White House did not consent with Michigan’s senators ahead of time on Larsen’s nomination – as previous administrations traditionally had done. Stabenow and Peters returned their blue slips in early August, allowing Larsen’s nomination to the federal bench to advance without saying whether they would vote for her.

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Larsen to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court in September 2015. She won a partial, two-year term last fall and can seek re-election to a full eight-year term in 2018.

