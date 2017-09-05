U.S. Representative John Conyers (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — Michigan lawmakers are urging swift congressional action after President Donald Trump’s administration said Tuesday it would phase out a program protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would stop processing new applications after Tuesday for the program initiated by former President Barack Obama but would continue renewing permits for individuals whose status expires in the next six months. This gives Congress the chance to pass legislation, “should it so choose,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

“To have a lawful system of immigration and serve the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here,” Sessions said in announcing the change.

“If we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach.”

Sessions stressed that the program had been implemented unilaterally by the Obama administration after Congress “on multiple occasions” rejected proposals to extend similar benefits to immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said lawmakers in Washington should “act quickly to authorize and clarify” the status of immigrants protected under the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA.

“We are the best Michigan when we are a diverse Michigan – one that is made up of people whose stories and journeys are not identical,” Snyder said in a statement.

“In Michigan we will continue to honor everyone’s journey who has become part of our family of 10 million people, and remain the most welcoming state in the nation for immigrants and dreamers seeking prosperity, a home and a community that is accepting of their family and their desire to succeed in America.”

Nearly 800,000 people are protected from deportation under DACA. Michigan ranks 26th among the states with just over 10,000 residents in the program as of June 2016, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Rep. John Conyers, the Detroit Democrat, said Sessions’ announcement Tuesday confirms the Trump administration is “the most anti-immigrant administration in generations.”

“The anti-immigrant rhetoric of this Administration is not what our nation is about and they are wrong as a matter of law and policy,” said Conyers, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

“The six-month delay in initiating this process does no justice for these DREAMers and the families who will be torn apart. The Trump administration’s pretext for this action – DACA’s supposed unconstitutionality – doesn’t carry water.”

Conyers referred to a letter from more than 100 law professors who opined that the program is “lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

Rep. Fred Upton, a St. Joseph Republican, wants a legislative fix, saying it’s the responsibility of Congress to devise a “fair, rigorous and bipartisan” solution to address the uncertainty faced by the so-called “Dreamers.”

“For these young men and women, the United States is their home. They’ve been raised in our neighborhoods, attended our schools, served in our military and worked in our communities,” said Upton, who voted against ending DACA in 2015.

“I’ve met with countless concerned individuals impacted by DACA and heard from local universities, restaurant and small business owners, as well as my farmer friends who all agree we must take care of these folks.”

Upton supports two bills in Congress that he says would use a “compassionate but accountable way” to address undocumented minors brought to the country “through no fault of their own.”

One bill, the BRIDGE Act, would preserve for three years the legal protections for young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S., so Congress can come up with a longer-term solution.

The other bill, sponsored by Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo and more than a dozen other Republicans, would offer a pathway to U.S. citizenship to immigrants who entered illegally before Jan. 1, 2012, and were age 16 or younger.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, praised Tuesday’s decision by the Trump administration, saying President Obama’s program was an abuse of executive authority that bypassed Congress.

“President Obama well exceeded his authority with the creation and implementation of the program,” Huizenga said.

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, tweeted: “Our Constitution vests all legislative powers in Congress. Let’s work together to responsibly address #DACA and other immigration matters.”

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, called the decision to end DACA “heartbreaking,” adding that the affected immigrants were brought to the country by their parents “through no fault of their own” and now make “significant” contributions to the nation’s economy.

“Nearly all DREAMers are in the workforce or in school. Our economy stands to lose hundreds of billions of dollars annually if these individuals are deported,” Kildee said in a statement.

“Congress can and must act to fix our broken immigration system, including passing legislation to protect DREAMers.”

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said he “strongly” disagrees with ending DACA, calling the decision “irresponsible” and unfair to Michiganians who “voluntarily came out of the shadows and only creates instability for these young people who are now at risk of losing the only home they have ever known.”

