Arlan Meekof (Photo: Detroit News file)

Lansing – If Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s plan to reform Michigan auto insurance laws includes a mandated rate rollback for insurers, it will be “dead, dead, dead” on arrival in the state Senate, Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Wednesday.

As The Detroit News reported last week, the Democratic mayor of the state’s largest city has been in regular contact with House Republican leaders as he works on a developing plan to address statewide auto insurance rates that consistently rank among the highest in the nation.

While Duggan has not publicly discussed any details, multiple legislators say his proposal could allow insurers to buy reduced price policies that cap lifetime medical benefits and require insurers to reduce premium rates by up to 30 percent.

House Republicans are also not ruling out the idea of a “fee schedule” or set fees for medical providers that would require hospitals to charge specific rates for auto crash victims.

But as legislators returned to the Capitol on Wednesday following summer recess, Meekhof made clear he will not support any mandated rate rollback.

“Why would anybody accept that? That’s price fixing,” Meekhof, R-West Olive, told reporters. “When do Republicans get in between a private transaction and set what prices are? The market should dictate what they are based on risk and other factors.”

Meekhof said Duggan last week outlined the plan for him.

“He’s very optimistic about what he thought his plan would be,” Meekhof said, “and I said good luck.”

A Duggan spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The early disagreement over plan that has not even been introduced yet highlights the ongoing struggle to reform Michigan’s unique auto no-fault insurance law, which guarantees unlimited lifetime medical benefits for motorists who suffer catastrophic injuries in car crashes.

Meekhof, House Speaker Tom Leonard and Gov. Rick Snyder have each identified auto insurance reform as a top priority for the fall. Snyder has been pushing reform for at least four years but a legislative solution has proven elusive during his tenure.

Michigan premiums averaged $1,351 in 2014, the third highest rate in the country, according to a National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ report released in January. Insure.com recently pegged Michigan’s full-coverage average premiums as the nation’s highest at $2,394.

Rates in Detroit and other urban areas are often significantly higher than other parts of the state.

“At the end of the day, we have to have rate relief for the citizens of this state, and that means we’ve got to leave all options on the table,” House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, said last month, praising Duggan as a coalition builder.

But Meekhof is taking options off the table in the Senate, saying he opposes any mandated rate rollback or set fees for hospitals.

Instead, the majority leader is attempting to revive momentum for a plan the Senate approved late last year that would have created a fraud authority, limited paid “attendant care” hours for family members of auto accident victims and capped benefits in assigned claims cases involving uninsured motorists or pedestrians.

The plan taken up in the so-called lame-duck session was supported by both hospitals and the insurance industry, an alliance Meekhof likened to the “immaculate conception,” but did not receive a vote in the House.

State Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said he has not had any personal discussions with Duggan but supports the idea of forcing insurers to cut rates if the state makes other reforms.

Senate Democrats last year proposed a series of amendments that would have tied rate rollbacks to the Republican reform plan.

“If we’re going to be doing a lot of giveaways to the insurance companies, which I think quite frankly some of this stuff is,” Hertel said, “we should at least make sure it’s being passed on to the people.”

