Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear Wednesday from Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen when she appears before lawmakers in public for the first time since her nomination in May.

Larsen, a former University of Michigan law professor, was nominated May 8 by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

In an unusual scheduling move, the committee will also consider the nominations of four others besides Larsen at Wednesday’s 10 a.m. hearing.

Larsen was added last week to the hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, who is nominated for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

Wednesday’s docket also includes two nominees for federal judgeships in Tennessee, and Eric S. Dreiband, who was selected to be assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Larsen, 48, earlier this year earned the top rating of well-qualified from the American Bar Association, but her nomination has drawn criticism from several liberal groups, which have concerns over her affiliation with the conservative Federalist Society and over some of her writings on executive power.

The groups Alliance for Justice and the People for the American Way have expressed alarm over a 2006 Detroit News guest column in which she defended President George W. Bush’s use of signing statements to accompany bills he signed into law. Larsen described them as “the president’s independent vision of what the Constitution requires.”

“Larsen’s view of executive power poses a direct threat to the rule of law, an especially serious concern where, as here, we have a president who has already shown his willingness to use the pardon power to nullify judicial enforcement of the Constitution,” Marge Baker, executive vice president at the People for the American Way wrote last week to the Judiciary Committee, urging members to reject Larsen.

The Alliance for Justice has called for details about a memo that Larsen authored when she served as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel from January 2002 to May 2003 under Bush, advising the White House and attorney general on constitutional and statutory law.

The March 2002 memo, which is not public, has to do with the habeas corpus rights of detainees to challenge their detention in a court of law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which says it learned of the memo through ongoing litigation.

The ACLU has said Larsen should clarify whether she had any role in the Office of Legal Counsel’s authorization of torture, warrantless wiretapping, or the policy of indefinite detention under Bush.

People for the American Way also criticized the manner of Larsen’s nomination, for which the White House — unlike the previous two administrations — did not seek the input of home-state Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing or Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township.

“A president who intends to select a qualified nominee without an ideological agenda would have no need to shut senators out of the process of identifying and evaluating potential nominees,” Baker wrote.

Larsen admirers have also spoken out. Hours after her nomination in May, 32 law professors at UM — including prominent liberal voices — wrote to Stabenow and Peters to praise Larsen’s “top-flight legal analysis,” personal integrity and collegiality.

“Not all of us share Justice Larsen’s views on judicial methodology. But every single one of us agrees that she will be an outstanding federal judge,” they wrote.

“For those of us who have found ourselves on the opposite side of a debate with Joan about a case, a statute or some broader issue of constitutional history, she has demonstrated time and again that she is both a gracious and an intellectually honest partner in the collaborative project of figuring things out. What matters for Joan is not winning, but working out the right answer.”

Trump, a Republican, last year named Larsen among his possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees. Earlier in her career, Larsen clerked for conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year and who Larsen considered a mentor and role model.

Legal scholars say that, like Scalia, Larsen is a textualist, interpreting the law based on the statutory language and not legislative history or purpose.

In the questionnaire that she completed for the Senate panel, Larsen disclosed “minor” volunteer roles in two presidential campaigns.

In 1987, she volunteered for the campaign of Democrat Joe Biden in Iowa, where she stuffed envelopes, made phone calls and completed other low-level tasks. In 1996, she volunteered for Republican Bob Dole, for whom she edited or drafted position papers based on facts provided by the campaign, she said.

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Larsen to fill a vacancy on the Michigan Supreme Court two years ago. She won a partial, two-year term in November and could seek re-election to a full eight-year term in 2018 if her nomination is not approved by the U.S. Senate.

Larsen and her husband, UM law professor Adam Pritchard, live in Scio Township outside Ann Arbor with their children.

