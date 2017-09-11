Buy Photo Rep. Dave Trott is retiring from U.S. House (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington — Republican Rep. Dave Trott of Birmingham said Monday that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term.

Trott, a 56-year-old attorney serving his second term, is the latest in a string of GOP House members to announce they won’t seek re-election in 2018, joining several other Republicans retiring from competitive districts, including Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Dave Reichert of Washington and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve the people of southeast Michigan in Congress. Representing the 11th District has been an honor, but I have decided not to seek re-election in 2018,” Trott said in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector.”

The news of Trott’s retirement comes as another GOP congressman, Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, pushed back against rumors that he's leaving Congress.

Upton, who has served in the U.S. House since 1987, is still considering running for re-election or for the U.S. Senate but not retirement.

“Fred is very happy with his day job and very focused on the work he’s doing for our region and state,” Upton spokesman Tom Wilbur said. “He is exploring all of his options, but retirement is not in the cards.”

Trott’s future plans were not immediately clear. Before joining Congress, he was a major GOP donor with businesses in title insurance and foreclosure processing.

Disclosure records show that Trott has sold his 81 percent interest in the Farmington Hills-based law firm he helped lead for decades, as well as his interest in the real estate brokerage Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel in Birmingham to comply with House ethics rules.

Members of Congress may not practice law, sell real estate or engage in other professions that involve fiduciary relationships because of the potential for conflicts of interest.

Trott took office in January 2015 after clinching the 11th District election and turning away his predecessor, former Republican U.S. Rep. Kerry Bentivolio of Milford by nearly 33 points in the 2014 Republican primary.

Bentivolio also appeared on the ballot last fall after collecting enough signatures to qualify as an independent. Trott beat him again, along with Democrat Anil Kumar, whom he bested by 12 percentage points.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has targeted the district again this cycle, criticizing Trott’s support for the GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on travelers and refugees.

Since January, emboldened Democratic activists in his district have protested Trott for not holding more town-hall meetings to hear from constituents and for his support for Trump.

At least two Democrats have entered the 11th District race so far: Haley Stevens, former chief of staff to then-President Barack Obama's Auto Task Force, and Fayrouz Saad, Detroit's former director of immigration affairs.

