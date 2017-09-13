The White House says President Donald Trump’s dinner with Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes was “highly productive” and will “spur constructive discussion.” (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Washington — The White House says President Donald Trump’s dinner with Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes was “highly productive” and will “spur constructive discussion.”

Trump met Tuesday with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, as well as Republican Sens. John Thune of North Dakota, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Orrin Hatch, of Utah.

In a statement Wednesday, the White House says Trump asked them to “help deliver tax cuts for American families.”

Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly are the only Democratic senators who did not sign a letter addressed to Republican leaders and Trump. The letter said the Democratic caucus would not support a tax overhaul that cuts taxes for the “top 1 percent” or adds to the government’s $20 trillion debt.

