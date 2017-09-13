Rep. Debbie Dingell (Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Ovation)

Washington — The House Democratic Caucus has named U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell co-chair of the New Economy Task Force, which it created among five new task forces aimed at identifying opportunities and solutions for American workers.

The New Economy Task Force is expected to take a forward-looking approach to job growth, focusing on “rapidly advancing technology, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and ensuring workers are trained for the jobs of tomorrow,” the caucus says.

“Today, every industry — from autos and manufacturing to health care and renewable energy — is changing at a rapid pace,” the Dearborn Democrat said in a statement.

“It is critical that Congress focus on policies that will support the American worker. I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues, business, labor and academia to ensure we are making the right investments in America’s workforce today.”

Dingell, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said the group will look at how lawmakers should craft policies that support advanced manufacturing, retain U.S.-based jobs, level the playing field on trade, and support businesses that train and hire new workers.

The leaders of each new task force plans to meet with business and labor leaders, experts and workers to develop policy goals, according to the caucus.

“Congresswoman Dingell understands just how important it is to take a proactive and aggressive approach to jobs and our economy, and I’m grateful to her leadership in this important endeavor,” said New York Rep. Joe Crowley, chair of the Democratic Caucus.

Dingell’s co-chairs on the task force are Reps. Suzan DelBene of Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Darren Soto of Florida.

