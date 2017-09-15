Kevin McCarthy (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will attend and speak at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference next week, the Michigan Republican Party announced Friday.

McCarthy, who has served as the GOP majority leader since 2014, joins the expanding lineup for the biennial conference, scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at the Grand Hotel.

“We are very excited to have Leader McCarthy join us on the Island,” Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said.

“With a united Republican government, Leader McCarthy has worked to advance a pro-growth agenda that will get America back to 3 percent growth. That includes innovating for the 21st century and advocating for sound fiscal policies.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is also addressing the confab, as well as Republican National Committeewoman Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan and former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah. Chaffetz resigned from Congress at the end of June and is now a Fox News contributor.

Vice President Mike Pence has also expressed interest in speaking at the GOP conference, but the White House has not announced his schedule.

McCarthy, whose California district includes Bakersfield, has served in Congress since 2007. He previously was a state lawmaker and served as chairman of the California Young Republicans and the Young Republican National Federation.

After House Speaker John Boehner announced he would resign in 2015, McCarthy briefly became a candidate to replace him until McCarthy abruptly dropped out of the race, saying he would stay on as majority leader.

