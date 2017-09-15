Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is joining more than 40 other state attorneys general in an investigation of the cyberattack on Equifax that may have affected about 143 million U.S. customers of the credit reporting agency. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is joining more than 40 other state attorneys general in an investigation of the cyberattack on Equifax that may have affected about 143 million U.S. customers of the credit reporting agency.

The Republican elected official also has signed a letter to demand the Atlanta-based company improve its consumer response to the data hack and take steps to refund those who have already paid for a credit freeze, according to a statement released Friday.

In Michigan, more than 4 million people may have had their personal information compromised through an alleged cyberattack on Equifax’s database, according to Schuette’s office.

“Over the last week, my office has worked with Attorneys General across the country to launch an investigation and issue a letter demanding better customer service from Equifax,” Schuette said in a statement. “While the investigation is ongoing, it is important that Michigan residents determine if they were affected by the breach and take steps to monitor their credit reports and their bank accounts and credit card statements, and report any suspicious activity immediately."

Schuette, who is also seeking the 2018 Republican gubernatorial nomination, encouraged residents who believe their personal information was compromised to file a complaint with his office.

Residents can mail a complaint to the Consumer Protection Division, P.O. Box 30213, Lansing, MI 48909-7713 or fax one to (517) 241-3771. People also can go to the attorney general website and file it at the Online Consumer Complaint/Inquiry bar.

Questions can be addressed to the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.

“It is indefensible that they be forced to pay fees to fully protect themselves from the fallout of Equifax’s data breach,” he said. “I encourage everyone who has been affected to report their experience to my office.”

In the July 29 cyberattack that was only revealed last week, intruders accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers, according to Equifax. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 consumers were also accessed, the company said.

The company set up a website, equifaxsecurity2017.com, so consumers can determine whether their information was compromised. It also is offering free credit-file monitoring and identify-theft protection.

Regulatory filings show that three Equifax Inc. senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered the security breach.

Regulatory filings show that three days after the hack, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble sold shares worth $946,374 and Joseph Loughran, president of U.S. information solutions, exercised options to dispose of stock worth $584,099. Rodolfo Ploder, president of workforce solutions, sold $250,458 of stock on Aug. 2.

None of the filings listed the transactions as being part of 10b5-1 pre-scheduled trading plans.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2fa3ku4