Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette speaks at a Donald Trump event at Freedom Hill Ampitheatre in Sterling Heights, Mich. on Nov. 6, 2016. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Lansing — President Donald Trump on Sunday championed Republican Bill Schuette’s bid for Michigan governor, but he spelled the attorney general’s name wrong in the process.

Trump praised “Shuette” on Twitter, saying he would be a “fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan.”

“I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help!” Trump wrote.

Attorney General Bill Shuette will be a fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan. I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

Schuette, a Midland Republican, launched his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday at his annual mid-Michigan barbecue. During the event, he noted a long running effort to make sure people understood how to pronounce his name, holding up a worn shoe with a piece of tape on it spelling out the letter “t.”

Schuette helped lead former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s presidential primary campaign in Michigan but became one of Trump’s most prominent supporters here during the general election, which saw Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since 1988.

Schuette is vying for the Republican nomination against state Sen. Patrick Colbeck of Canton Township and Saginaw obstetrician Jim Hines. Lieutenant Gov. Brian Calley is also considering a run and is launching a town hall tour next month. Calley withdrew his support for Trump after lewd recordings from the Access Hollywood tape surfaced but has said he still ended up voting for the president in November.

Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination include former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer of East Lansing, former Detroit health department director Abdul El-Sayed, Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar and former Xerox executive Bill Cobbs.

El-Sayed was quick to respond to Trump’s tweet about Schuette.

“’Nuff said,” he wrote. “Trump junior.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w12inj