Republican Rocky Raczkowski (Photo: John M. Galloway / Detroit News)

Rocky Raczkowski, former majority floor leader of the Michigan House, on Monday became the first Republican to announce a campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Trott in the 11th District.

“I’m running, and, we’re going to win. Period,” Raczkowski said in a Facebook post.

“I am a conservative, God-fearing patriot that believes that a single person can still change the world for the better.”

Raczkowski of Troy is a decorated Iraq veteran and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He previously ran for Congress in 2010, unsuccessfully challenging then-Rep. Gary Peters, a Democrat, and in 2002 winning the GOP nomination to challenge then-Sen. Carl Levin.

Trott, a Birmingham attorney and sophomore congressman, last week said he won’t run for re-election, putting his seat in play and in next year’s midterm elections.

Political analysts at the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball then revised their ratings for the district from “likely” Republican to a toss-up to reflect Democrats’ increased chances of flipping the seat.

Trott’s announcement set off a flurry of chatter in GOP circles over the potential contenders to succeed him in Congress.

State Rep. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township, said he is also planning to announce a run for the GOP nomination.

Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein is considering leaving the race for U.S. Senate to run instead for Trott’s seat in the House.

Other Republicans who expressed early interest in the seat include state Sens. Marty Knollenberg of Troy and Mike Kowall of White Lake Township, state Reps. Laura Cox of Livonia and former state Rep. Kurt Heise, the current supervisor in Plymouth Township.

Former U.S. Rep. Kerry Bentivolio, who represented the district for a single term before losing a primary challenge to Trott, is also considering the race.

“I am looking into it,” Bentivolio said last week by email. “I think President Trump needs reinforcements to make America great again.”

Two Democrats are already in the 11th District race: Haley Stevens, former chief of staff to Obama's Auto Task Force, and Fayrouz Saad, Detroit's former director of immigration affairs. Physician Anil Kumar, who challenged Trott last year, is also considering another run.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w2r0Ug