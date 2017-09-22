Eric Greitens (Photo: Jeff Curry / AP)

Mackinac Island — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Friday that conservative Republicans should embrace the advice of his boxing coach: “If you want different, do different.”

The first-term Republican governor and former Navy SEAL said that is the philosophy he brought to his 2016 campaign and his first nine months in office.

On his first day in office, Greitens said he immediately froze all state regulations and went about cutting and reforming rules to make doing business in the “Show Me State” easier. He said he drove the point home by live casting his signing a bill into law that deregulated transportation app companies in the backseat of a Lyft car in a Taco Bell parking lot.

In a state of 6 million residents, Greitens said, the Facebook video has been viewed 600,000 times.

People are looking for politicians who do things differently and get results, the 43-year-old governor said.

When a judge found former St. Louis police officer Brian Stockley not guilty in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a suspected heroin dealer who fled from Stockley and his partner after ramming their police cruiser.

Unlike the rioting in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, Greitens said he made it clear that the rights of peaceful protesters would be protected but that “the only safe space” looters and violent demonstrators “would find is in a jail cell.”

“I’m happy to tell that peace is reigning in the state of Missouri.”

When a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was desecrated during his second month in office, Greitens said he decided to go the next day to the cemetery to beautify the gravesites and invited faith leaders to join him.

The desecration was turned “into something that is positive and productive,” he said.

When supposedly noncontroversial legislation involving a steel mill was killed on the last day of the legislative session, Greitens said he went to southeast Missouri where the mill would be located to bring attention to the inaction and then called a special session, in which legislators finally passed the bill.

“People are looking for politicians who fight to get results,” he said.

