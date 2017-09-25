Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., right, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, joins activists opposed to the GOP's Graham-Cassidy health care repeal strategy, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Washington — The authors of the latest GOP health care repeal effort defended their bill in a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Monday afternoon, even as the legislation appeared doomed.

“We are going to send this money back to the states. You can’t spend it on roads and bridges. You gotta spend it on health care,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told the panel Monday.

“You’re going to have flexibility, but you’re also going to have accountability. And for the first time in health care, somebody’s going to listen to you.”

Protesters, many in wheelchairs, chanted as the hearing got underway in a Senate office building Monday: “No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty!”

Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah briefly recessed the hearing as police carried or wheeled the demonstrators out of the hearing room. Even after Hatch reconvened the hearing, some of the demonstrators could still be heard shouting in the hallway.

Several Republicans on Monday continued to express doubt or opposition to the bill, despite revisions intended to gain their support for the legislation, sponsored by Graham and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky don’t plan to support the bill, and moderate Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have concerns. Senate GOP leaders can only lose two votes and still pass the legislation. They face a looming deadline to pass the bill by month’s end.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Lansing Democrat, has called the legislation a last-minute “sneak attack” on the federal health care law, the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Stabenow on Monday said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she doubts the bill will pass, but that the new version has changed a few provisions, including protections for those with preexisting conditions.

“From everything we’ve seen, it’s worse,” said Stabenow, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health.

She noted an analysis of the initial bill by the consulting firm Avalere Health that estimates Michigan would lose 35 percent of its federal funding for health care, or $140 billion, by the time the legislation is fully phased in in 2036.

“The state budget that the governor just signed is only $56 billion,” Stabenow noted.

Stabenow has also expressed frustration that the repeal debate this week bumped plans for the Senate to consider a bipartisan deal to extend funding for the federal health insurance program for low-income children, as well as for community health centers – both of which expire Sept. 30.

The Graham-Cassidy proposal would end the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for private insurance and eliminate the Medicaid expansion for low-income Americans adopted by 31 states, including Michigan.

States would instead receive lump-sum payments to create their own health programs. In his testimony, Cassidy argued that states could use the block grant money to continue their Medicaid expansion programs for low-income earners.

The legislation repeals the mandate that individuals obtain health insurance coverage and that larger employers provide access to coverage, but Graham said states may reinstate those mandates if they wish.

“We leave the taxes in place, $1.2 trillion, and we block-grant it out to the states in a formula that I think is fair,” Graham said.

The revised plan would make it easier for states to waive some federal insurance regulations, but Cassidy insisted that critics of this provision misunderstand the text.

“We preserve protections like mental health parity, guaranteed issue, prohibit charging women more, no lifetime caps,” Cassidy testified.

“States applying for waivers must prove that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to affordable, adequate coverage. Period. The end. And you define affordable as ‘able to afford.’”

Cassidy disputed the claim that the bill gives states “the powers that Obamacare usurped.”

“Under this narrative, states are inept, governors scheme to deprive the citizens of their state of protections, and patients only get better if told what to do,” Cassidy told colleagues on the Finance Committee. “This amendment rejects that narrative.”

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder said over the weekend he is still reviewing the GOP Senate plan but is concerned by outside analyses suggesting it could be bad for Michigan.

“There’s been a lot of third-party studies that say it will be anywhere from very bad to somewhat bad for Michigan,” Snyder told reporters at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference. “I want to do my own research.”

Snyder said he was likely to release his own analysis Monday, but that was before Senate Republicans released the new version.

The Congressional Budget Office was expected to release a preliminary analysis of the original Graham-Cassidy proposal late Monday.

