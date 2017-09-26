Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at a news conference announcing reforms that will create rate relief and greater choice on coverage options for Michigan drivers. At far left is House Speaker Tom Leonard; at right is state Rep. Lana Theis, chair of the House Committee on Insurance. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and House Speaker Tom Leonard on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping auto insurance reform plan they say would drive down premiums by 20 percent to 50 percent for most Michigan motorists.

The bipartisan legislation would allow drivers to choose between three levels of personal injury protection coverage, tie medical provider fees to Medicare rates, guarantee rate reductions and limit insurer premium increases for five years.

The proposal from the Democratic mayor and Republican state House leader would dramatically revise no-fault auto insurance in Michigan, which is the only state that guarantees lifetime medical benefits for motorists catastrophically injured in car crashes. Instead, drivers could choose unlimited coverage or plans that cap lifetime injury coverage at $250,000 or $500,000.

“We are going to give drivers actual choice in the amount of insurance they buy,” Duggan said, noting the minimum $250,000 cap would still match New Jersey as the most generous in the country.

Thirty-eight states do not require any health coverage in auto insurance, Duggan said, instead relying on private or government-sponsored health insurance to pay medical bills. He highlighted expanded health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

“The only place in America where people don’t have choice on health care is car insurance” in Michigan, he said.

The three-tier legislation would force auto insurers to reduce rates for the lower-coverage plans. They generally would have to cut 40 percent from the personal injury protection portion of motorist bills and slash an annual fee for the state’s catastrophic injury fund, currently $170 per vehicle.

The average driver with comprehensive coverage would save about 20 percent a year on auto insurance, Duggan said. A driver with basic coverage could save closer to 50 percent.

Seniors with Medicare or other retiree health coverage could save an average of 35 percent, or between $800 and $1,000 a year, because they would no longer be required to purchase duplicative auto insurance coverage, Duggan said.

The proposal is the latest in a long string of attempts to reform Michigan’s 1973 auto no-fault law and drive down premium rates that routinely rank among the highest in the country.

It faces several obstacles, including early opposition from Michigan hospitals and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof. The West Olive Republican has blasted mandated rate rollbacks as a form of “price fixing” and criticized medical provider fee schedules on similar grounds.

Duggan, Leonard and House Insurance Chairwoman Lana Theis, R-Brighton, introduced the legislation alongside a broad group of business and community leaders, including Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony, trial attorney Mark Berstein, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser and Michigan Chamber of Commerce CEO Rich Studley.

“Very seldom do you see something come up in this town that has a coalition this big,” Leonard said.

Nearly two dozen House Republicans, five House Democrats and one Senate Democrat participated in Tuesday’s announcement, including Rep. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, who spoke in favor of the plan.

“I don’t believe there will be enough votes in either caucus, Republican or Democrat, to get this done alone,” Leonard said. “This has to be done in a bipartisan fashion.”

The Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault quickly criticized the plan because it would weaken the state’s traditional guarantee of unlimited lifetime medical benefits, arguing it would “cut costs on the backs of some of Michigan’s most vulnerable people.”

“People who are paralyzed, people with brain injuries and children whose parents purchase these bare-minimum policies will all suffer under this proposal because they won’t get the care they need,” CPAN President John Cornack said in a statement.

“And to make matters worse, the costs of caring for these accident victims will ultimately result in a cost increase for Michigan taxpayers.”

Michigan drivers are legally required to purchase auto insurance and pay an annual state Catastrophic Claims Association fee — $170 per vehicle this year — to reimburse insurers for medical claims that exceed $555,000. The fee, which would be cut under lower-coverage plans proposed by Duggan and Leonard, is intended to spread the cost of the unlimited medical benefits across all insurers.

The new legislation would create a “fee schedule” limiting the amount medical providers can charge auto insurers for crash victims. It would generally link provider reimbursements to Medicare rates, but hospitals would be allowed to charge 125 percent of Medicare rates.

Duggan, who ran the Detroit Medical Center for nine years before becoming mayor, said medical fees are one of the biggest drivers for auto insurance costs. He suggested an MRI at a hospital can cost $484 if you’re on Medicare, $770 if you have private insurance or $3,259 if you’re covered by auto insurance.

“That is what is driving up your car insurance rates,” Duggan said.

Medical providers have disputed similar figures in the past and opposed mandated fee schedules.

The new legislation “isn’t a new beginning – it’s a non-starter,” Michigan Health and Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said in a statement.

“Upon close analysis, the Duggan-Leonard plan — like proposals that have surfaced in the past — protects insurers rather than giving all drivers true rate relief,” he said. “Nothing in this bill guarantees any rate relief for anyone who chooses to buy an unlimited (personal injury protection) benefit.”

Tuesday’s bill introduction is the second significant auto insurance reform proposal unveiled this month. A separate bipartisan plan would maintain unlimited lifetime injury benefits but seeks to lower costs by combating fraud, establishing fees for some medical providers and prohibiting insurers from using “non-driving factors” like zip codes or gender to set rates.

Meekhof continues to push an earlier plan the Senate approved late last year that would have created a fraud authority, limited paid “attendant care” hours for family members of auto accident victims and capped benefits in assigned claims cases involving uninsured motorists or pedestrians.

The new proposal incorporates some of those elements, Duggan said, by creating an anti-fraud authority and setting limits on attendant care. In addition, it would create new rules prohibiting attorneys from owning medical facilities or service centers where they send their clients.

Meekhof said earlier this month the Duggan and Leonard plan would be “dead” on arrival in the House, but he had not yet seen any details of the actual plan.

“Senator Meekhof has made clear his personal position,” spokeswoman Amber McCann said Tuesday. “That doesn’t mean he won’t listen to his caucus members if they want to discuss parts of the House plan that might come over to the Senate.”

Theis expects to start public hearings on the legislation next week in the House Insurance Committee and will entertain possible changes to the bill before that time.

“It’s all hands on deck,” she said. “If you’re coming with an idea that’s actually going to create savings for folks, we’re going to take a look at it.”

