Buy Photo While the state limits the number of liquor licenses it hands out, supporters of the half-mile rule fear that lifting it would lead to liquor stores on all four corners of busy intersections in large urban areas. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission on Tuesday voted to lift a long-standing rule prohibiting liquor stores from operating within a half-mile of each other, advancing the plan despite opposition from existing owners and public safety concerns.

Approval from the three-member panel allows the rule-making process to move forward following a contentious public comment period. Michigan legislators could still intervene before the rule is officially revoked.

Existing owners argue they built or bought their businesses with the expectation other stores could not open within a half mile, and because the state sets minimum liquor prices, they say their ability to compete is already limited.

But Chairman Andrew Deloney said Tuesday he does not think state government should provide liquor stores with “protection” from competition that is not afforded to bar, restaurant or night club owners.

“If I’m a restaurant owner, am I going to be concerned when another restaurant opens across the street or down the block? Absolutely, I’d be concerned by that,” DeLoney said. “At the same time, is that a compelling reason why the state should offer one class of licensee protection when no one else has that, and no one else is asking for it?”

While the state limits the number of liquor licenses it hands out, supporters of the half-mile rule fear that lifting it would lead to liquor stores on all four corners of busy intersections in large urban areas.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has called the rule “necessary for public safety.”

Auday Arabo, president and CEO of the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers, said Tuesday’s vote was an “embarrassment to government and good public policy.”

His trade group sued the Liquor Control Commission to force a public hearing, “but they never had any intention to really listen to the public,” Arabo said. “Their minds were made up beforehand. It was really more of a sham.”

Commissioner Teri Quimby said she does not think the half-mile rule would survive a legal challenge and agreed with Deloney that it has proven a “significant administrative burden.”

The state must physically measure the distance between existing and proposed liquor stores when reviewing license applications, Deloney said. In one case, an owner wanted to move a wall four feet to comply, Quimby said.

Ben Baldwin, who owns the Sand Lake Party Store and is working to open a new Broad Street Market Tavern in Hillsdale, argued that lifting the half-mile rule would “basically just start a territory war” in some communities.

He noted the state sets minimum liquor prices, which most stores stick with, so competition is already limited to customer service and location.

“We didn’t foresee this law coming when we got into it,” said Baldwin, who has one child in college and another approaching it. “We’ve gotten business loans based on what we currently thought the market was going to do, and we didn’t think somebody could open a half-mile from us and take half our business.”

Michigan legislators will have a chance to object to the rule change through the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules or separate legislation.

The state Senate Regulatory Reform Committee is considering a bill that would write the half-mile rule into Michigan law. It would also simplify enforcement by directing the commission to use a digital “global positioning system,” or GPS, to measure distances.

“We’re taking it to our elected body, because our elected body should have a say on this issue,” Arabo said.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wiMrRe