Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Metro Detroit Wednesday and Thursday to talk about tax reform and visit a leading auto supplier.

The former Indiana governor will participate in a Michigan Republican Party dinner in Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday evening. The next day, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will join the vice president as well as business leaders and Michigan families to discuss the need for tax reform, according to a White House release.

Pence will conclude the visit by making formal remarks at the American Axle Manufacturing headquarters in Detroit.

The vice president previously considered attending this past weekend’s Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island, but logistics and security issues prevented his trip.

After Metro Detroit, Pence is expected to visit Wisconsin.

