Lansing — The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus is calling on Gov. Rick Snyder to fire the head of the Michigan State Police after she shared a social media post Sunday calling National Football League players “degenerates” for kneeling during the National Anthem.

But Snyder will not be asking Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue to resign, spokeswoman Anna Heaton said in a Wednesday email.

Black legislators from the state House and Senate, in a unified statement, said they were “appalled” by the post shared on Facebook by Etue and demanded her immediate resignation or termination.

“It’s a divisive time in this country, and we all have our personal beliefs,” Sen. Ian Conyers, D-Detroit, said in a Wednesday morning floor speech. “However, members of the military are held to a particularly higher standard. In these sensitive times, I think we’re starting to believe that culture starts at the top.”

“The Colonel said she made a mistake and publicly apologized,” Heaton said. “She has served with distinction as an outstanding public servant for decades. The governor will not be asking her to resign.”

Etue reportedly shared the meme, which has been circulated elsewhere and refers to the sports figures using the stance as “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans,” on her private page that could only be seen by friends on Sunday.

Late Tuesday, Etue responded with a statement amid a growing outcry from activists and advocacy groups in Michigan.

“It was a mistake to share this message on Facebook, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended,” she wrote. “I will continue my focus on unity at the Michigan State Police and in communities across Michigan.”

Etue’s post comes as the public debate rages about NFL players taking a knee when the “Star-Spangled Banner” is performed as a way of protesting police brutality and other social and political issues nationwide.

Etue’s Facebook post sparked a heated debate Wednesday in the state Senate, with Democrats calling for her to resign despite the apology while Republicans defended her right to free speech.

Etue is “a woman of honor and integrity,” said state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, a Canton Township Republican who is running for governor. He said players kneeling at the start of NFL games are protesting the National Anthem and the flag.

“They may be unearthing certain issues that need to be brought to our attention, I get it, but if you’re going to protest, don’t protest a symbol of our unity,” Colbeck said. “Don’t protest a symbol of our national integrity.”

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick began silently protesting during the National Anthem last year when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, kneeling on one knee in an act meant to highlight injustices facing African-Americans, including police brutality.

Republican President Donald Trump blasted protesting players Friday, calling on team owners to fire any “son of a b----” that kneels during the National Anthem, calling it an affront to military veterans.

Black Americans are “angry” and “incensed,” said state Sen. Coleman Young II, D-Detroit, hammering his fist on a lectern during a fiery speech defending the NFL protesters. He noted the recent death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes in Detroit, who was shot with a Taser by a state police trooper while driving an all-terrain vehicle illegally on the road and refusing an order to stop.

“We aren’t protesting the flag,” said Young, who is running for Detroit mayor. “We thank God for the flag. Lots of black folks have sacrificed for the flag. If it wasn’t for black slavery, there wouldn’t be a flag.”

State Sen. Rick Jones, a Grand Ledge Republican and former sheriff, said both Etue and football players have a First Amendment right to express their views.

“I personally don’t think you should take a knee unless you’re doing it in prayer, but I will predict if millionaire players continue to take a knee during the anthem, the NFL will soon be known as ‘Not for Long.’”

Jones stressed the fact that Etue shared the meme on her personal Facebook page, not a site meant for public consumption.

But Sen. Vincent Gregory, a Southfield Democrat and a former Marine who served in the Vietnam War, said he learned more about Etue because her post has been “outed,” noting that he generally likes her and thinks she has done good things in her jobs.

“We have now a colonel, the leader of the state police, that has shown a distinct bias towards a group of citizens in the state of Michigan,” said Gregory, a former Wayne County Sheriff’s detective. “So my question is, how can she continue to do this job when she’s shown a bias?”

