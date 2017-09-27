In this March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was looking “very closely” at whether to dismiss embattled Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price is facing two investigations into his use of private jets amid Republicans’ failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Asked by reporters whether he would fire Price, Trump said, “we’ll see.”

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a letter asking Price for details on his use of “government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private non-commercial aircraft for official travel.”

