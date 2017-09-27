President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was looking “very closely” at whether to dismiss embattled Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
Price is facing two investigations into his use of private jets amid Republicans’ failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Asked by reporters whether he would fire Price, Trump said, “we’ll see.”
On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a letter asking Price for details on his use of “government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private non-commercial aircraft for official travel.”
