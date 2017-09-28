Former Michigan Gov. John Engler (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler was appointed chair of the National Assessment Governing Board by U.S. Secretary of Education Besty DeVos.

Engler was one of six leaders from around the country appointed Thursday to serve four-year terms on the board. The appointees will help set policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card.

Engler, who lives in McLean, Virginia, recently retired as president of the Business Roundtable and is the former president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington, D.C.

He also is a former governing board member. Engler was the state’s Republican governor from 1991 to 2003 and served in the state Legislature for 20 years.

“It’s a privilege to have these accomplished leaders with such diverse backgrounds agree to oversee NAEP,” DeVos said in a statement. “The board plays an important role in assessing student achievement, and these members’ perspectives will be critical as we work to close the achievement gap and ensure all students have equal access to a great education.”

DeVos said she is thrilled Engler has agreed to serve as board chair.

“He is a tireless advocate for all of our nation’s students, and his strong leadership will be a substantial asset to the board,” DeVos said.

Other appointees include: elementary school principal Dana Boyd of El Paso, Texas; testing and measurement expert Gregory J. Cizek of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; general public representative Tyler Cramer of San Diego; Wyoming Gov. James Geringer and North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue.

JChambers@detroitnews.com

