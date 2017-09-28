Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue (Photo: www.michigan.gov)

Criticism of the head of the Michigan State Police continued to mount Thursday, with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers weighing in, among others.

Duggan, in a joint statement with Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, stopped short of calling for the resignation of Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue after she posted a Facebook meme Sunday calling National Football League players “anti-American degenerates” for kneeling in protest during the National Anthem.

They said Etue’s recent Facebook post illustrates a “lack of respect for the people she serves and the post she holds.”

“(W)hen the head of the Michigan State Police posts a message demeaning citizens for exercising rights guaranteed them by the constitution, it damages the credibility of a department charged with protecting those rights,” Duggan and Evans said in a statement.

“Gov. Snyder should treat this as the serious breach of trust that it is and take the steps necessary to make sure that this type of disrespect from our state’s law enforcement leadership will not be tolerated.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Snyder has said he will not be asking Etue to resign, referring to Etue as an “outstanding public servant” who made a mistake and has apologized.

Conyers, the Detroit Democrat, called the comments of Etue “wrong-headed” and “unbefitting” an officer of the state.

“Michigan needs a Michigan State Police Director who understands the very real issue of racial injustice and the blatant disparities that African-Americans face within our criminal justice system and at the hands of some ill-willed law enforcement officers,” Conyers said in a statement.

Conyers, ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said that, instead of deriding the protesters, Etue should have sought to address the reasons behind the demonstrations by working with police officers and agencies to improve relations with minority communities.

“If Etue cannot complete that mission, she should stand down,” Conyers said. “I strongly believe that no one should ever make the mistake that the fight for justice in America is anything less than an act of patriotism.”

A Conyers spokeswoman said he sees similarities between former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick – who was not hired by a team after his anthem protests last year – and Rosa Parks, who had trouble finding work after her 1955 protest that sparked the Montgomery bus boycott. When Parks later moved to Detroit, Conyers hired her to work for his office.

The meme Etue posted on her personal Facebook page refers to sports figures protesting the anthem as “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

Members of the Michigan Black Legislative Caucus and Democratic state lawmakers on Wednesday demanded that Snyder dismiss Etue, questioning her objectivity and understanding of what they said are symbolic protests against racial oppression and police brutality.

Etue apologized late Tuesday amid the outcry from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, NAACP Detroit Branch and other groups: “It was a mistake to share this message on Facebook, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended,” she wrote. “I will continue my focus on unity at the Michigan State Police and in communities across Michigan.”

Republican President Donald Trump has stoked the controversy over anthem protests by calling on NFL team owners to fire any “son of a b----” that kneels during the National Anthem, calling it an affront to military veterans.

Jonathan Oosting contributed.

