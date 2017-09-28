Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Rick Snyder. (Photo: Richard Burr / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills – Vice President Mike Pence visited an Oakland County factory Thursday to push President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul plan.

Pence’s motorcade rolled north on a closed-off I-75 under cloudy skies for the 20-minute trip to American Axle & Manufacturing’s metal forming plant in Auburn Hills.

The vice president was greeted by company leaders and entered the two-story, concrete and glass building.

This marks the second trip to Michigan by the vice president since taking office in mid-January. On Wednesday evening, Pence attended a fundraising dinner for the Michigan Republican Party in Waterford Township.

On Wednesday, the president and Republican congressional tax writers released a tax reform framework in which the current income tax system of seven rates would be reduced to three rates of 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. The bottom rate rises from the existing 10 percent and the top rate falls from the current 39.6 percent.

The child tax deduction would be increased, and the standard deduction would be doubled.

On the business side, the corporate tax rate would drop from 39 percent to 20 percent, while the estate and alternative minimum taxes would be eliminated. The aim is to increase jobs and bring employment back from overseas.

Trump considers the top income tax rate negotiable, but he said Wednesday that “I am not going to negotiate” the 20 percent corporate rate.

Before Pence spoke Thursday, Mandy McClure, Democratic National Committee Midwest press secretary, said in a statement that the “reform plan that is nothing more than a thinly-veiled giveaway to big corporations and the 1 percent.

“We won’t know the specifics of the plan until the last minute, because Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and their Republican colleagues know that if they’re honest about what’s in their tax plan, Americans will oppose it,” she said in the statement. “We saw this intentional secrecy with health care, and now we’re seeing it with tax reform.”

Pence is here as part of a Trump administration effort to drum up support for the tax overhaul plan, which will request votes from Democrats to get it through the GOP-controlled Senate.

On Wednesday, Michigan’s congressional Democrats critized the GOP plan as giving the biggest tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the less affluent. Michigan’s Republicans said the tax plan would allow middle-class families to take home more money and help businesses to create jobs, saying it’s been more than 30 years since the last major overhaul.

Last week, Pence visited Indiana to call attention to the Trump administration’s planned tax overhaul that he said would cut taxes for families and small businesses and streamline filing taxes, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Trump officials and the Republican Congress are pushing for tax reform after the bid to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act fizzled this week in the U.S. Senate.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder joined the vice president as well as business leaders and others to discuss tax reform. Pence is set to conclude the visit by making formal remarks at the American Axle Manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills.

The vice president has personal ties to Michigan. The former Indiana governor has a good working relationship with Snyder, whose former chief of staff Jarrod Agen works for Pence as deputy chief of staff.

“The nation has taken note of Michigan’s reinvented tax system that has spurred the creation of half a million private-sector jobs, which makes our state the perfect place to have a dialogue on tax reform,” Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton said before Thursday’s event.

Snyder has worked on issues with Pence’s office since he has a strained relationship with Trump, who remembers that the Michigan governor didn’t endorse him either in the 2016 Michigan primary or the general election. The president ribbed the governor in March at an auto event in Ypsilanti Township, where he invited the second-term Republican to pose for a photo with him “even though you didn’t endorse me.”

The vice president made a surprise visit to Michigan on July 4 by walking in Grandville’s Fourth of July parade with Snyder and Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga of Zeeland.

Trump and Pence made six stops in out-state Michigan — mostly in west Michigan — in the last eight days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Pence appeared with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in a bid to generate excitement among conservative Republican voters who were wary about the New York billionaire. Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes or about two-tenths of a percentage point.

