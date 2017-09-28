House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP file)

Third-ranking House Republican Steve Scalise returned to the Capitol Thursday, more than three months after suffering life-threatening injuries when he and three others were shot by a lone assailant during a congressional baseball practice.

Scalise, 51, of Louisiana plans to speak on the House floor in his first public appearance since the June 14 shooting, his office said. He also will be interviewed by CBS’s "60 Minutes" for a Sunday broadcast.

Scalise was the most seriously wounded among four people shot by James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, who died in a shootout with police. When Scalise arrived at a hospital he was in "critical condition with an imminent risk of death,” Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center told reporters several days after the shooting. Scalise is still undergoing outpatient rehabilitation, his office said Thursday.

